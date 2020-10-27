Mary Irene McDonald

October 24, 1941-October 28, 2020

MUSCATINE-Mary Irene McDonald, 79, of Muscatine, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Wesley United Methodist Church. Interment will be in the South Park Cemetery in Greensburg, Indiana at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Wesley United Methodist Church in Mary Irene's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Mary Irene Ralston was born on October 24, 1941 in Greensburg, Indiana, the daughter of Arthur and Lydia Elizabeth (Wynkoop) Ralston. On June 10, 1962, Mary Irene was united in marriage to Thomas McDonald in Indiana. Following Thomas's death, she later married Emil Wolfmueller on November 4, 1995 in Muscatine. Mary Irene worked hard on the family farm and was a member of the Muscatine County Pork Producers Association for several years. She also sold Tupperware products for many many years. Mary Irene was an active member of the Wesley United Methodist Church. She served as a Sunday School Teacher for the 3 & 4 year olds for 45 years and also was on the committee coordinating luncheons for over 30 years. She loved feeding crowds of people. Mary Irene was also involved with Eastern Star, PEO, Phoenix Club, Eagles & Ivories, several card clubs and served as a 4-H leader for many years. She enjoyed reading, playing bridge and spending time with her family especially at holiday and birthday gatherings.

Mary Irene will be deeply missed by her husband, Emil of Muscatine; daughters, June Anne (Vince, Jr.) Gaeta of Letts and Sara (Robert) Benson of Hedrick; step-children, Miriam (Shawn) Ingalls of Kinross and Esther Knockel of Muscatine; five grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Lydia June (Jack) Snyder of Greensburg, Indiana and sister-in-law, Barbara Kelp of Nashville, Indiana.

Mary Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas; grandson, Wade Benson; step-son, Andres Wolfmueller and step son-in-law, Mike Knockel.