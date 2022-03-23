Mary A. McCleary

August 10, 1933-March 21, 2022

Funeral services celebrating the life of Mary A. McCleary, 88, of Davenport will be held at Noon on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at St. Johns United Methodist Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11am until time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice or Kings Harvest Pet Rescue.

Mrs. McCleary passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at her home surrounded by her children. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, is assisting the family.

Mary Alice Raub was born August 10, 1933, in Muscatine, a daughter of Clarence and Helen (Parvin) Raub. She attended a one room country schoolhouse till 5th grade and graduated from Muscatine high school in 1953. She married Kenneth "Butch" McCleary on March 27, 1954, in Muscatine. He preceded her in death in 2007.

Prior to her retirement, Mary worked in the West High School office from 1968-81 and later in medical records for at Illini, St. Luke's, and Genesis Hospitals from 1989-2003. She thoroughly enjoyed these years and all the monthly get-togethers with the girls.

Those left to honor her memory include her children Connie Britcher, Judy (Ken) Jones, Monty (Peggy) McCleary, and TJ (David) Petersen, all of Davenport; grandchildren Jillian (Krystin) Angelo, Terrence (Jill) McCleary, Christopher (Alyssa) McCleary, Katie Britcher; great grandchildren Justin and Juliana Angelo, Allison, Dylan and Drew McCleary, Serenity, Maiah, and Sophia Britcher, and Aurora McCleary.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson Archie Britcher, siblings Lorraine (Maurice) Ball, Arthur (Carol) Raub, George (Arlene) Raub, and Stanley (Rosey) Raub.

The family would like to thank Mary's caregivers and the staff of Genesis Hospice for the wonderful care given to her.

