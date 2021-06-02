Menu
Matthew Scott Lorentzen
2021 - 2021
BORN
2021
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street
Muscatine, IA

Matthew Scott Lorentzen

May 11, 2021

SMITHVILLE, MISSOURI–Matthew Scott Lorentzen was born May 11, 2021, and went straight into the arms of our Lord. Inurnment was May 22, 2021 at Resurrection Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. Matthew is survived by his parents Noah and Ali Lorentzen of Smithville; maternal grandparents of Smithville and Colorado. Also by his paternal grandparents, Leland Lorentzen and Stacey Lorentzen both of Muscatine, as well as his paternal great-grandparents Ted and Ann Hatfield of Muscatine and Marilyn Lorentzen of Davenport, as well as many uncles, aunts, cousins and his maternal great-grandparents of Smithville.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Funeral services provided by:
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
