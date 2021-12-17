Michael W. Beinke

January 8, 1954-December 12, 2021

MUSCATINE-Michael W Beinke, 67, of Muscatine, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Ralph J Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to Muscatine YMCA, Muscatine Humane Society, or the Muscatine Agriculture Program- Riding for Success. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Mike was born on January 8, 1954, in Muscatine, the son of Wayne Beinke and Evelyn 'Babe' (Arthur) Libenguth. He was the proud big brother of three (3) sisters. After dating Jan L Wiegand through middle school and high school, they married on May 4, 1974, in Muscatine.

Mike's joyous, outgoing and full-of-life personality was evident in the fact that he never met a stranger. He started a conversation with everyone he met, whether they wanted to talk back or not! This trait was beneficial through his career – starting at Ring King to Curtis Computer Products until he retired after 35+ years from Allsteel in 2016.

Mike enjoyed staying busy and was a great putzer. He spent hours at the Muscatine YMCA per day – see he never met a stranger above. Later in life he also got very interested in riding his bicycle. His yard was always pristine, and he spent much of his time during the summer months riding his motorcycle with both Jan and with friends.

Mike had a strong interest in sports. In his earlier years he coached Little League (and made a nickname for every kid on the team) as well as other youth sports. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan and had many fond memories at EZ-Franks. He loved the St Louis Cardinals, listening and watching every game thru the MLB app, and would try to make it to a game or two per year.

Most importantly, Mike would do anything for his friends and his family. He got good at going to coffee and lunch with friends once he retired and has been doing 'supper club' at least weekly with great friends for many years. He was so proud of his sons, and his favorite role in life was being a Grandpa.

Mike is survived by his wife of 47 years Jan Beinke of Muscatine; two sons Josh (Julie) Beinke of Des Moines and Zach (Courtney) Beinke of San Diego, CA; two grandsons Brayden and Beckett Beinke; siblings Sherry Harney of Des Moines, Becky (Richard) Resch of Rock Island, and Kimberly Libenguth of Bonita, CA; and many nieces and nephews.

He is proceeded to death by his parents; stepfather; niece; mother-, father-, and step-father-in-law; and many aunts and uncles.