Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Muscatine Journal
The Muscatine Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael W. Beinke
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street
Muscatine, IA

Michael W. Beinke

January 8, 1954-December 12, 2021

MUSCATINE-Michael W Beinke, 67, of Muscatine, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Ralph J Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to Muscatine YMCA, Muscatine Humane Society, or the Muscatine Agriculture Program- Riding for Success. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Mike was born on January 8, 1954, in Muscatine, the son of Wayne Beinke and Evelyn 'Babe' (Arthur) Libenguth. He was the proud big brother of three (3) sisters. After dating Jan L Wiegand through middle school and high school, they married on May 4, 1974, in Muscatine.

Mike's joyous, outgoing and full-of-life personality was evident in the fact that he never met a stranger. He started a conversation with everyone he met, whether they wanted to talk back or not! This trait was beneficial through his career – starting at Ring King to Curtis Computer Products until he retired after 35+ years from Allsteel in 2016.

Mike enjoyed staying busy and was a great putzer. He spent hours at the Muscatine YMCA per day – see he never met a stranger above. Later in life he also got very interested in riding his bicycle. His yard was always pristine, and he spent much of his time during the summer months riding his motorcycle with both Jan and with friends.

Mike had a strong interest in sports. In his earlier years he coached Little League (and made a nickname for every kid on the team) as well as other youth sports. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan and had many fond memories at EZ-Franks. He loved the St Louis Cardinals, listening and watching every game thru the MLB app, and would try to make it to a game or two per year.

Most importantly, Mike would do anything for his friends and his family. He got good at going to coffee and lunch with friends once he retired and has been doing 'supper club' at least weekly with great friends for many years. He was so proud of his sons, and his favorite role in life was being a Grandpa.

Mike is survived by his wife of 47 years Jan Beinke of Muscatine; two sons Josh (Julie) Beinke of Des Moines and Zach (Courtney) Beinke of San Diego, CA; two grandsons Brayden and Beckett Beinke; siblings Sherry Harney of Des Moines, Becky (Richard) Resch of Rock Island, and Kimberly Libenguth of Bonita, CA; and many nieces and nephews.

He is proceeded to death by his parents; stepfather; niece; mother-, father-, and step-father-in-law; and many aunts and uncles.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Dec. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Jan, Josh, Zach & family: All of us at the Y are so saddened by your loss. Mike was always smiling, upbeat and happy and we will miss our friend too. Mike was a great guy & I know left a wealth of memories to keep him always near to you. Prayers.
Mel Steckel
December 22, 2021
Jan, Josh, and Zach, I just heard of Mike's passing. I am so sorry for your loss. Mike had a relaxed and easygoing attitude that seemed to bring order and calm to any situation, including compound fractures at recess. He was one-of-a-kind. - Mr. V
Charlie Velasquez
School
December 21, 2021
Jan and family, Mike was the best, always friendly and kind. Please accept my sympathy. Take care of yourselves and each other. My heart is with you.
Lori Ziegenhorn
School
December 17, 2021
Deepest sympathy to Jan and family, you are in my thoughts at this time of sorrow. I got to meet Mike at the Y and in spin classes, would also see him riding his bike outside all summer. He always had a good word and a smile (and music). This was such a shock knowing how active he was.
David Hurlbut
Friend
December 17, 2021
Jan; I am so sorry to hear of Mike's passing. He was truly a great friend of my brother Ric. The East Hill Gang will always be a part of our lives.
Jon Hanson
December 17, 2021
So sorry to see, he was always smiling, and helped me a ton on the fairway oaks board. Hewas a great guy that will be missed!! Condolences to Jan and the family.
Paul Hagist
December 17, 2021
Jan, boys and family we are so sorry to hear about the passing of Mike. Our thoughts are with you
Dale & Kim Healey
Friend
December 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results