Michael Owen Crist

June 19, 1955-October 2, 2021

ELY-Michael Owen Crist of Ely, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, October 2nd, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics at the age of 66 due to health complications. Iowa Cremation at Cedar Memorial is handling the arrangements.

Michael (Mike), was born June 19, 1955 in Greenfield, Iowa and raised in Durant, Iowa. Mike was a very talented athlete who had success in basketball, football, baseball as well as track and field at Durant High School. After high school, he became a power lineman like his late father, Vere Crist (Red). He was known as being an extremely hardworking individual, talented tradesman and a very loving husband, dad and grandfather.

Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, Iowa Hawkeye Football and helping sell Wink's Sweet Corn. He was also an Ely Volunteer Fireman for a short time when he and his family first moved to Ely from Muscatine, Iowa. During his 40 years working as a power lineman he worked for Muscatine Power and Water and Alliant Energy in Cedar Rapids and Lisbon. He took early retirement from Alliant Energy due to his health. He was the proudest dad watching his kids grow up and play sports, and seeing two of his sons following in his footsteps as linemen. Mike was also the proudest grandfather of his two grandsons - Hayden and Calvin; and granddaughter, Maddyn. Nothing made him smile wider than seeing them playing, laughing and dancing.

Through all of his challenges in life, Mike will be remembered as an incredibly strong and perseverant individual with more fight than most. He was a true overcomer who dug deeper with each setback he faced. His family couldn't be more fortunate for the years of memories they had with him.

Mike was previously married to Sandy Marshall and later divorced after having two sons, Nathun and Adam. In 1986, he married Christine Lofgren. Mike is now reunited with those who he precedes in death, his father, mother, Beverly and his son, Adam. He will always be deeply loved by his family. He is survived by his wife, Chris; his sons, Nathun and Owen (Sarah); his daughter, Shelby and his sisters Pam Crist and Tari Laing; and his grandchildren.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the doctors, surgeons, nurses and staff as well as the heart and vascular team at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for their incredible commitment to caring for Mike over the years. Thank you also to doctors and staff at Unity Point- St. Lukes Hospital and Mercy Medical Center for their care and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association to further heart and stroke research. Donations may be sent to: American Heart Association - 1035 N Center Point Road - Hiawatha, Iowa 52233 with attention to "Mike Crist Memorial."

Mike's Celebration of Life will be held at his son, Owen's house - 1615 Parkland Drive in Ely, Iowa from 12:00pm-4:00pm on Sunday, October 17th.