MUSCATINE – Michael Darrin Johnson, 55, of Muscatine, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, at home.

Mike was born on June 5, 1965, in Muscatine, the son of Edward Johnson and Marilyn JoAnne Bailey Weig.

Mike graduated from Muscatine High School in 1984 and worked in the kitchen at the Holiday Inn for nearly 30 years.

He enjoyed comic books, video games, and keeping up with his family on Facebook. He was a Minnesota Vikings fan and above all loved spending time with his family. Mike was well read. There wasn't much you could ask him that he wouldn't have an educated opinion on.

Mike is survived by his sisters, Chris Martin and Rhonda Bierman, and husband, Rick; his brother, Richard Weig; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, several aunts and uncles, and his grandparents.