Michael Allen Moorhead

April 8, 1983-February 26, 2021

MUSCATINE-Michael Allen Moorhead, 37, of Muscatine, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021, at UnityPoint, Trinity - Muscatine.

The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Michael was born on April 8, 1983, in Arkansas. He married Cherish Spitznogle on April 20, 2018.

He is survived by his wife, Cherish Moorhead; two children, Izimizi and Aziza; step-father, Charles Petro; his aunt, Penny Moorhead; siblings, Chuck Petro, Tony Moorhead, Kristy Moorhead, Rebekka Davis, Jeanie Petro, Melissa Eggenburg, Shawn Eggenburg, and Albert Davis; nieces, Bonnie and Isabel; and special friend, Megan.