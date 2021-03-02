Menu
The Muscatine Journal
Michael Allen Moorhead
1983 - 2021
BORN
1983
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street
Muscatine, IA

Michael Allen Moorhead

April 8, 1983-February 26, 2021

MUSCATINE-Michael Allen Moorhead, 37, of Muscatine, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021, at UnityPoint, Trinity - Muscatine.

The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Michael was born on April 8, 1983, in Arkansas. He married Cherish Spitznogle on April 20, 2018.

He is survived by his wife, Cherish Moorhead; two children, Izimizi and Aziza; step-father, Charles Petro; his aunt, Penny Moorhead; siblings, Chuck Petro, Tony Moorhead, Kristy Moorhead, Rebekka Davis, Jeanie Petro, Melissa Eggenburg, Shawn Eggenburg, and Albert Davis; nieces, Bonnie and Isabel; and special friend, Megan.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Mar. 2, 2021.
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
