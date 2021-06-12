Michael S. Willhoite

May 11, 1947-June 10, 2021

MUSCATINE-Michael S. Willhoite, 74, of rural Muscatine, died Thursday, June 10, 2021 at his home.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Monday, June 14, 2021 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 15th at Holy Family Cemetery, 600 Waverly Road, Davenport. Memorials may be made to Oak Hill Gun Club or the National Rifle Association.

Michael was born May 11, 1947 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the son of Patrick and Polly Ann (Ross) Willhoite. He married Margaret Ruth Schopen, March 16, 1968 in Box Elder, South Dakota. She preceded him in death, May 20, 2018.

Michael was a master plumber for over 40 years with Local 25 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union. He was also a commercial fisherman, fishing in the Mississippi and constructing his own nets. Michael enjoyed target and range shooting, woodworking and spending time with his family.

Those left to honor his memory include his son, Patrick (Jillian) Willhoite of Muscatine; daughter, Jessica (Gary Gafeller) Hannig of Davenport; four grandchildren, Rachel and Taia Willhoite, Abbigail and Nicholas Hannig; and sister, Carol Ann of Eldridge.

In addition to his wife, Ruth, he was preceded in death by his parents; daughter and son-in-law, Wendi and Walter Crowder; and sister, Mary Watts.

