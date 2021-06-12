Menu
Michelle "Shelley" Singleton
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Wapello High School
FUNERAL HOME
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine
2907 Mulberry Avenue
Muscatine, IA

Michelle "Shelley" Singleton

October 16, 1952-June 9, 2021

WAPELLO-Michelle "Shelley" Singleton, 68, of Wapello, IA, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at her home. Visitation for Dave and Shelley Singleton will begin at noon on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Wapello. The family will be present from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Private family burial will be at Mallory Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the community of Wapello in memory of Dave and Shelley Singleton. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Michelle West was born on October 16, 1952 in Burlington, the daughter of Ray and Dorothy (McCuen) Davis. Shelley was a 1970 graduate of Wapello High School. On July 7, 1973, she was united in marriage to David Singleton in Wapello. Shelley worked as manager for Casey's in Wapello for over 35 years. In 2007, Shelley had a dream to begin Just 2 Moms, which Shelley and Jonie (Skip) Simmons began in 2008, working countless hours serving the community and giving to others. Over the years at Casey's, Shelley used her powers of persuasion to initiate several movements, such as School Supply and Hat and Coat Drives, a Fireman Appreciation Weekend and Walk The Block. J2M donated countless hours and funds to the Ronald McDonald House, Dance Marathon and sponsored many cabins at the Heart Connections Kids Cancer Camp. Shelley served behind the scenes of many events and organizations. Anywhere and anytime that Shelley could lend a hand she was there. She helped fill the Firefighter widow bags at Christmas, donated her time to VFW, local schools, cemetery association and anyone else in need. Shelley was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan and held season tickets to the Iowa Football games for over 30 years.

Shelley will be deeply missed by her children, Shad (Angela) Singleton of Mora, Minnesota, Sara (Mike) Maddux of Wapello and Seth (Teilsen) Singleton of Wapello; grandchildren, Schae, Wyatt, Tate, Landry, Owen and Teagan and many brothers and sisters.

Shelley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David on November 29, 2020 and brothers, Russell "Buddy" West and Richard "Dick" West.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Jun. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Wapello
IA
An amazing woman I was blessed to call friend. May memories of her smile, sharp wit, compassion and room brightening smile bring comfort to her family, friends and all who will miss her deeply.
Alana Poage
Friend
June 12, 2021
