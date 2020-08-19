Miriam J. Bosch

June 27, 1925 - August 18, 2020

MUSCATINE - Miriam J. Bosch, 95, of Muscatine, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Sunnybrook Assisted Living, Muscatine. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at the Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services, Muscatine. Interment will be in Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation for Miriam will be held on Thursday from 2:00 P.M. until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for Muscatine Humane Society in Miriam's memory. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Due to Covid-19, the family strongly encourages everyone who attends the visitation and service to please wear a mask.

Miriam J. Kopf was born on June 27, 1925 in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Walter W. and Grace P. (Kemp) Kopf. On August 24, 1947, she was united in marriage to Robert D. Bosch at First Baptist Church in Muscatine. She had worked as a chemist and secretary at Grain Processing Corporation for many years as well as helping with the bookwork of the family business. Miriam enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, playing rummy and reading the paper. Miriam was also an avid Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeye fan.

Miriam will be deeply missed by her daughter Kathy (Mike) Dahnke of Muscatine; five grandchildren, Sara (Alex) Steimel, Heather (Allen) Cole, Bryan (Lana) Rudolph, Nate (Sarah) Rudolph and Abigail (Cedric) Auberg, great grandchildren, Sophia, Lincoln and Judah Rudolph, Gage and Trent Cole, Claire and Landon Steimel and Owen and Lucy Rudolph and brothers, Henry Kopf of Cedar Rapids and Paul Kopf of Illinois.

Miriam was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; daughter, Amy Rudolph; granddaughter, Emily Rudolph and one brother, John Kopf.