Muriel Ann "Pete" Weatherly

June 16, 1936-September 12, 2020

MUSCATINE-Muriel Ann "Pete" Weatherly, 84, of Muscatine, IA, died on Saturday September 12, 2020 surrounded by family at Brookdale Senior Living in Monroe, NC.

Muriel was born June 16th, 1936, the daughter of Vernon and Ellen Paulson. She graduated from Hampton High School in 1954. After graduating from the Iowa State Teacher's College in Cedar Falls, she moved to La Porte City, IA, where she met and married Jerry Weatherly. They had two children, Karen and Mark, but later divorced. She received her Master's in Special Education from the University of Northern Iowa.

Muriel was always involved in her community and church. While living in La Porte City, she was a member of the La Porte City Jaycee-Ettes and served as President. Later, she and the children moved to Muscatine. She became an active member of Wesley United Methodist Church and taught Special Education at LL Picketts school, where she also became involved with The Special Olympics. She later taught at and retired from Muscatine High School.

She had a lifelong love of learning, reading, completing crossword puzzles, gardening, and nature. She enjoyed stargazing and birdwatching. There were many times the entire family was outdoors at midnight to see a meteor shower or watch a cicada shed its shell. A huge football fan, she loved watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Bears.

Most People called her Pete, and she was a friend to many. She made everyone feel special and had a huge impact on the lives of her grandchildren. She loved learning about her family history and visiting her family in Minnesota: her parents, her sister Jan, and her nieces Deb, Sue, and their families. She was also immensely proud of her brother Jerry, who earned medals serving in Vietnam.

She is dearly missed by her two children, Karen (Loren) Lombardi, Mark (Ginger) Weatherly; her six grandchildren, Allison, Kyleigh, and Janessa Johnson, Paige Lueders, Greg Lombardi, and Sierra Weatherly; four great grandchildren; her sister, Jan Stull and brother, Robert Paulson. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Jerry Weatherly.

Burial will be held at Carimona Cemetery in Carimona, MN. Private services to be held at a later date.

Memorials and cards may be sent to Allison Johnson 200 E 4th St. Dallas City, IL 62330.