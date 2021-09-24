Nancy C. Allmandinger

March 16, 1937-September 22, 2021

WILTON-Nancy C. Allmandinger, 84, of Wilton, IA, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at her home.

Nancy was born in Washington, IA on March 16, 1937, the daughter of Roy and Ina (Morgan) Glider. Her father died in WWII and she was raised by her father Ellis Negus.

She graduated from Wilton High School in 1955 and attended AIC in Davenport. She married Ronald C. Allmandinger on September 18, 1955 in Wilton

In early years, Nancy worked at Carver Pump in Muscatine and later at CDS in Wilton.

She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Wilton and was a former 4-H leader. Nancy was an avid seamstress and quilter. She enjoyed cross stitch and made many greeting cards. She and Ron enjoyed camping, wintering in Arizona and attending their grandchildren's events.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 9:00 AM until the funeral service at 10:30 AM at Zion Lutheran Church in Wilton. Burial will be in the Oakdale Cemetery, Wilton.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Ron of Wilton, her children: Teresa Mrstik of Clinton, Robert (Betty) Allmandinger of Clinton, JoAnn (Steve) Butters of Chicago and Sheri (Richard) Giese of Wilton; grandchildren: Staci (Adam) Bliss, Brandon Guy, Brett Guy, Adam (Megan) Guy, Rachel Guy, Trent Allmandinger, Amy (Jared) Weber, Zachary Butters, Jacob Giese, Katie Giese, Kara Giese and Andrew Giese; 9 great-grandchildren; her sister Judy Murrison of Downers Grove, IL

She was preceded in death by her parents

Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church.