Nancy C. Allmandinger
ABOUT
Wilton High School
FUNERAL HOME
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton
302 W 5th Street
Wilton, IA

Nancy C. Allmandinger

March 16, 1937-September 22, 2021

WILTON-Nancy C. Allmandinger, 84, of Wilton, IA, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at her home.

Nancy was born in Washington, IA on March 16, 1937, the daughter of Roy and Ina (Morgan) Glider. Her father died in WWII and she was raised by her father Ellis Negus.

She graduated from Wilton High School in 1955 and attended AIC in Davenport. She married Ronald C. Allmandinger on September 18, 1955 in Wilton

In early years, Nancy worked at Carver Pump in Muscatine and later at CDS in Wilton.

She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Wilton and was a former 4-H leader. Nancy was an avid seamstress and quilter. She enjoyed cross stitch and made many greeting cards. She and Ron enjoyed camping, wintering in Arizona and attending their grandchildren's events.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 9:00 AM until the funeral service at 10:30 AM at Zion Lutheran Church in Wilton. Burial will be in the Oakdale Cemetery, Wilton.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Ron of Wilton, her children: Teresa Mrstik of Clinton, Robert (Betty) Allmandinger of Clinton, JoAnn (Steve) Butters of Chicago and Sheri (Richard) Giese of Wilton; grandchildren: Staci (Adam) Bliss, Brandon Guy, Brett Guy, Adam (Megan) Guy, Rachel Guy, Trent Allmandinger, Amy (Jared) Weber, Zachary Butters, Jacob Giese, Katie Giese, Kara Giese and Andrew Giese; 9 great-grandchildren; her sister Judy Murrison of Downers Grove, IL

She was preceded in death by her parents

Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
Wilton, IA
Sep
25
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
Wilton, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
10 Entries
Our sincere condolences. Nancy put up a good fight. She doesn't have to now that she's with God & Jesus.
Rick Steffens
Friend
September 26, 2021
Sending sympathy and prayers to all of the family. I have fond memories of growing up with Sheri and being driven around to dance lessons at Betty Shugar's dance studio by Nancy. I'm pretty sure Nancy helped out my mom a lot for things like that. I can hear her laughing and getting a kick out of us girls. Although, I'm sure she also had her moments of being annoyed by our flipping around and dancing nonstop too. So sorry for your loss and I pray you all have peace and comfort in knowing she is in a better place.
Jodi (Pedersen) Lucas
September 26, 2021
Nancy always had a smile and possitive attitude, lots of ideas and was a real spark plug when she joined our class as a freshman in highschool. she was friendly to everyone and made friends quicklyl I enjoyed spending time with her family in the country and they too were lovely positive peoplel the world needs this kind and she will be missed, our class of "55" is shrinkingl condolences , Ron, blessed to have all those years together. Your memories and big family will keep her memory alive foreverl love and prayers Melody
Melody Evans
Friend
September 24, 2021
I extend my sincerest sympathy to you, Ron and family and sister, Judy, in this time of sorrow. She was a lot like her mother in that they always had a smile on their face and a hearty laugh. RIP Nancy, We'll miss you.
Marilyn Kean
Friend
September 24, 2021
We all have many good memories of family get togethers at Ron and Nancy's house and being neighbors for so many years.
Nancy's friendly greetings will always be remembered!

Jim and Pam Moeller
Family
September 23, 2021
Ron: Sorry to hear of Nancy's passing. We will miss seeing her next door and her beautiful quilts at the quilt show.
Steve and Barb Jones
Neighbor
September 23, 2021
The Best Mom Ever. Loved us and was proud of all of us. Make sure everyone up there cheers for your Hawks on Saturday, and make a monkey bread for everyone to enjoy. Will miss you so much. We’ll all take care of Dad for ya. See ya when I get there.
Sheri Giese
Daughter
September 23, 2021
Love you Mom❤❤
Teresa Mrstik
Daughter
September 23, 2021
I’m sad to learn of your Mother’s passing Teresa. Your mom was our 4H leader so many years ago. She was always smiling and so kind to all of us. Prayers for peace and comfort during this time of grief

Sandra Jandik (Peeks)
Friend
September 22, 2021
You have my deepest sympathy. It was always nice to see them at athletic events. She will be missed.
Jane Kreimeyer
September 22, 2021
