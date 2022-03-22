Nancy Kay (Fitchner) Panther

September 15, 1944-March 19, 2022

MUSCATINE-Nancy Kay (Fitchner) Panther, 77, was born in Muscatine, Iowa, on September 15th, 1944, and passed away peacefully on March 19th, with loved ones at her side.

Nancy was the oldest child of Eugene and Mildred (Rhode) Fitchner. She enjoyed a wonderful childhood in Conesville and Muscatine, and graduated from Muscatine High School. Nancy then attended the University of Northern Iowa and earned a degree in Elementary Education. She taught kindergarten at Garfield School for about 10 years. Nancy married Tim Panther on June 4, 1977, in Muscatine, Iowa, where they remained their entire married life raising their two children, Erika and Nathan. Nancy loved her family deeply. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, friend, and Nana.

Although Nancy was faced with many challenges in life, she never let those challenges define her. Instead, she will be remembered by her strong faith, family, and a calling to serve others. Nancy's heart was in education and she devoted her entire life to supporting the education of Muscatine students through volunteering at Franklin School, serving on the Muscatine School Board, and mentoring students. She was an active member of Musserville United Methodist Church acting as the church treasurer. She also organized quarterly food and multiple clothing drives through the church. She was thrifty and nothing went to waste. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed making home cooked meals for her family with plenty of butter! Her warm smile and sparkle in her eye will be missed by all that knew her.

She is survived by her devoted husband Tim; their children Erika Panther (Scott Chrisler) of Chicago, IL, and Nathan (Liz) Panther of Muscatine, IA; her beloved brother, Larry (Terri) Fitchner of Conesville, IA; nieces Laura (Dustin) Juhl, Jessica (Greg) Myra, and Erinn Jorgensen: and nephews, Tim Fitchner, Benjamin (Emily) Panther, Matthew (Delaney) Panther, Alec Roberson, and Ian Roberson. Nancy was blessed with beautiful grandchildren who she adored, Fiona Panther, Delphyne Brutzkus, Cole Panther, Kate Panther, and Everett Chrisler. Nancy is also survived by sisters-in-law, Lori Panther, Pam (Grant) Pickering, Kathy Kundert, and brother-in-law, David (Ella) Panther.

Her parents, Eugene and Mildred Fitchner, in-laws, Eugene and Wilma Panther, and nephew, Marc Jorgensen preceded Nancy in death.

Visitation for Nancy will be held from 4 until 7 p.m., on March 23, 2022, at Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m., on March 24, 2022, at Musserville United Methodist Church (1001 Oregon St.) with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Muscatine, Iowa. There will be a luncheon at the church immediately following the burial. Online Condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.co

The family wishes to thank all of Nancy's friends and family who visited, called, and sent cards of encouragement. We also want to recognize the University of Iowa Hospital for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Musserville United Methodist Church.