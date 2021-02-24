Menu
Nathan D. Bailey
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street
Muscatine, IA

Nathan D. Bailey

November 8, 1942 - February 21, 2021

Muscatine - Nathan D. Bailey, 78, of Muscatine, passed away on February 21, 2021, at Lutheran Living Society.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend Sammy Barger will officiate. Burial will take place in High Prairie Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the building fund for Chapel of Praise Church of God. Online Condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Nathan was born on November 8, 1942, in Southbend, Indiana, the son of Clifford N. and Willodean Ames Bailey. He married Virginia Lorayne Britt. He later married Helen Elder on July 10, 1993.

Nathan owned and operated Nates Wire Craft and he retired from being a jewelry craftsman.

He attended Old Threshers and craft shows. Nathan was a self-taught accomplished pianist. He loved gardening, especially flower beds. He was a fantastic cook and was known for his pies and caramels.

Nathan is survived by his wife Helen of Muscatine; his daughter Brenda Ortiz and her husband, Baltazar, of Macon, Missouri; stepchildren, Matt Elder of Muscatine, Mark Elder and his wife, Melissa, of Durant, and Amy Curtis of Iowa City; his grandchildren Matthew and Eric Ortiz both of California; Step grandchildren, Ashton and Ethan Elder, of Muscatine, Evan and Abby Elder, of Durant, Treyton Curtis of Muscatine, Kaylee Stecher of Iowa City, and Gabriella and Nolan Garrison, of Iowa City; great grandchildren, Micah, Chloe, Olivia, and Vivienne Ortiz, all of California; and his siblings, Clifford Bailey and his wife, Marilyn, of Tulsa and Delight Willingham and her husband, Larry, of Macon.

He is preceded in death by his first wife; his parents; and one brother, Glen.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street, Muscatine, IA
Feb
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street, Muscatine, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Helen, We are so sorry for your loss. We really enjoyed the years spent as neighbors of you and Nathan. Sending prayers.
John and Karen Keith
March 2, 2021
Helen, I am so sorry for your loss, sending hugs and prayers
Carla Jenkinson
February 25, 2021
Prayers for your family. Nate was a friendly neighbor, and we enjoyed our chats when we caught each other outside! You´ll be missed Nate.
Christine and Sam Fear
February 25, 2021
Our thoughts are with you. We send this with deep sympathy. We enjoyed our McDonalds breakfasts with Nate and listening to his many life stories.
Ken and Jan Metzger
February 24, 2021
