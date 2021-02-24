Nathan D. Bailey

November 8, 1942 - February 21, 2021

Muscatine - Nathan D. Bailey, 78, of Muscatine, passed away on February 21, 2021, at Lutheran Living Society.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend Sammy Barger will officiate. Burial will take place in High Prairie Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the building fund for Chapel of Praise Church of God. Online Condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Nathan was born on November 8, 1942, in Southbend, Indiana, the son of Clifford N. and Willodean Ames Bailey. He married Virginia Lorayne Britt. He later married Helen Elder on July 10, 1993.

Nathan owned and operated Nates Wire Craft and he retired from being a jewelry craftsman.

He attended Old Threshers and craft shows. Nathan was a self-taught accomplished pianist. He loved gardening, especially flower beds. He was a fantastic cook and was known for his pies and caramels.

Nathan is survived by his wife Helen of Muscatine; his daughter Brenda Ortiz and her husband, Baltazar, of Macon, Missouri; stepchildren, Matt Elder of Muscatine, Mark Elder and his wife, Melissa, of Durant, and Amy Curtis of Iowa City; his grandchildren Matthew and Eric Ortiz both of California; Step grandchildren, Ashton and Ethan Elder, of Muscatine, Evan and Abby Elder, of Durant, Treyton Curtis of Muscatine, Kaylee Stecher of Iowa City, and Gabriella and Nolan Garrison, of Iowa City; great grandchildren, Micah, Chloe, Olivia, and Vivienne Ortiz, all of California; and his siblings, Clifford Bailey and his wife, Marilyn, of Tulsa and Delight Willingham and her husband, Larry, of Macon.

He is preceded in death by his first wife; his parents; and one brother, Glen.