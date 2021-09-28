Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Muscatine Journal
The Muscatine Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nelda Lorraine Lauser
ABOUT
Muscatine High School
FUNERAL HOME
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton
302 W 5th Street
Wilton, IA

Nelda Lorraine Lauser

February 21, 1926-September 26, 2021

WILTON-Nelda Lorraine Lauser, age 95, of Wilton, Iowa, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Wilton Retirement Community. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September, 30, 2021 at Wilton United Methodist Church. Burial will take place in Oakdale Cemetery, Wilton. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Nelda was born on February 21, 1926, the daughter of Roy and Minnie (Paul) Egel. She graduated from Muscatine High School with the Class of 1943. Nelda married Max Lauser on March 20, 1949. Max died on August 31, 1997.

Nelda and Max owned and operated Lauser Variety Store in Wilton for many years. She was a member of the Wilton United Methodist Church and a former member of the Wahkonsa Country Club. Nelda and Max enjoyed golfing and wintering in Texas.

Nelda will be dearly missed by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Max; two brothers, Duane and Kenneth Egel; and three sisters, Janice Egel, Farene Harmsen and Norma Grimm.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Sep. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Wilton United Methodist Church
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Ellen,
It was such a pleasure taking care of Nelda over the last several years. I’m so glad she’s at peace now and with Max, it’s all she has ever wanted. I know she’s dancing to Lawrence Welk right now ❤. She has been so lucky to have you as her niece, she has always thought so much of you.
Sending my love and many hugs!
Katie Scott
Katie Scott
Friend
September 27, 2021
Praying for comfort for all of our family as we mourn the loss of Aunt Nelda. I have fond memories of my time spent working at Lauser's Variety Store, and I remember how much Uncle Max and Aunt Nelda loved playing golf. That is something my husband and I enjoy doing, too, so we now understand their love of the game!
Margaret Dierdorff
Family
September 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results