Nelda Lorraine Lauser

February 21, 1926-September 26, 2021

WILTON-Nelda Lorraine Lauser, age 95, of Wilton, Iowa, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Wilton Retirement Community. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September, 30, 2021 at Wilton United Methodist Church. Burial will take place in Oakdale Cemetery, Wilton. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Nelda was born on February 21, 1926, the daughter of Roy and Minnie (Paul) Egel. She graduated from Muscatine High School with the Class of 1943. Nelda married Max Lauser on March 20, 1949. Max died on August 31, 1997.

Nelda and Max owned and operated Lauser Variety Store in Wilton for many years. She was a member of the Wilton United Methodist Church and a former member of the Wahkonsa Country Club. Nelda and Max enjoyed golfing and wintering in Texas.

Nelda will be dearly missed by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Max; two brothers, Duane and Kenneth Egel; and three sisters, Janice Egel, Farene Harmsen and Norma Grimm.