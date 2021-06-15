Nette W. Diehl

October 1, 1953-June 12, 2021

MUSCATINE-Nette W. Diehl, 67, of Muscatine, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Pearl Valley Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, from cancer.

Nette was born Wilma Nette Chamberlin on October 1, 1953, in Muscatine, Iowa, to Edwin P. and Hannah P. (Jones) Chamberlin. She graduated from Muscatine High School, and later obtained a nursing degree through studies at both Muscatine and Scott Community Colleges.

Nette married J. David Hillman on October 21, 1972, in Muscatine. They had five children together and later divorced. Nette married Lester L. Diehl on January 12, 1991, in Muscatine.

For 30 years, Nette proudly worked as a registered nurse at multiple health care facilities in Muscatine. She retired from Pearl Valley, her most recent place of employment, in November 2020.

In her spare time, Nette enjoyed raising Yorkies, going to Christian music concerts, photographing flowers, and spending time with her family.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Lester Diehl, of Muscatine; her children, Ian Hillman and his wife, Kyoko, of Greenbelt, MD; Corriell Shipp and her husband, Jason, of Muscatine; Aaron Hillman and his wife, Leticia, of Walnut Creek, CA; Erak Hillman and his fiancee, Susan Kim, of Aurora, CO; and Andrew Hillman and his wife, Ashley, of Lithia, FL; seven grandchildren: Tyler, Tanner, Jenna, Keira, Kelani, Nathan and Quinn; her stepmother Char Chamberlin, of Muscatine; her brother, Edwin Chamberlin and his wife Debbie, of Muscatine; sister Lisa Cozad and her husband Doug, of Conesville; sister Mary Yvonne Aubrey and her husband Glen of Urbana; brother Jason Chamberlin and his wife Andra, of Canton, IL; brother Cameron Chamberlin and his significant other Katie, of Oskaloosa; and many nieces and nephews.

Nette was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, David; and a sister, Bonnie.

A Celebration of Life for Nette will be scheduled in Muscatine on a later date.