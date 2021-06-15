Menu
Nette W. Diehl
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Muscatine High School

Nette W. Diehl

October 1, 1953-June 12, 2021

MUSCATINE-Nette W. Diehl, 67, of Muscatine, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Pearl Valley Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, from cancer.

Nette was born Wilma Nette Chamberlin on October 1, 1953, in Muscatine, Iowa, to Edwin P. and Hannah P. (Jones) Chamberlin. She graduated from Muscatine High School, and later obtained a nursing degree through studies at both Muscatine and Scott Community Colleges.

Nette married J. David Hillman on October 21, 1972, in Muscatine. They had five children together and later divorced. Nette married Lester L. Diehl on January 12, 1991, in Muscatine.

For 30 years, Nette proudly worked as a registered nurse at multiple health care facilities in Muscatine. She retired from Pearl Valley, her most recent place of employment, in November 2020.

In her spare time, Nette enjoyed raising Yorkies, going to Christian music concerts, photographing flowers, and spending time with her family.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Lester Diehl, of Muscatine; her children, Ian Hillman and his wife, Kyoko, of Greenbelt, MD; Corriell Shipp and her husband, Jason, of Muscatine; Aaron Hillman and his wife, Leticia, of Walnut Creek, CA; Erak Hillman and his fiancee, Susan Kim, of Aurora, CO; and Andrew Hillman and his wife, Ashley, of Lithia, FL; seven grandchildren: Tyler, Tanner, Jenna, Keira, Kelani, Nathan and Quinn; her stepmother Char Chamberlin, of Muscatine; her brother, Edwin Chamberlin and his wife Debbie, of Muscatine; sister Lisa Cozad and her husband Doug, of Conesville; sister Mary Yvonne Aubrey and her husband Glen of Urbana; brother Jason Chamberlin and his wife Andra, of Canton, IL; brother Cameron Chamberlin and his significant other Katie, of Oskaloosa; and many nieces and nephews.

Nette was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, David; and a sister, Bonnie.

A Celebration of Life for Nette will be scheduled in Muscatine on a later date.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lester and family, my deepest condolences for your loss .
Julie Paulsen ( Alison Decker´s Mom)
June 17, 2021
Corrie, and Family I am so sorry for the loss of Your Mom. My thoughts and prayers go out to You. May God wrap His loving arms around You. I am here for You Corrie. I love You. ~Leah~
Leah
Family
June 16, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of Nette's passing. Nette was a beautiful person inside and out. I was blessed to have her as a friend and occasionally work with her. She was a great nurse who I learned alot from.
Sue Smith
June 16, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Nette was a wonderful person she is going to be missed.
Linda Cozad
Friend
June 15, 2021
Lester I am so sorry to hear of Nettie's passing. You and your family will be in my prayers.
Jon James
June 15, 2021
Nettie and I first met while working at Carrington (now premier estates) she was my 2nd shift nurse whom I learned a lot from. Then we both, at different times went to work for another facility that we both called our "2nd home" that she eventually retired from. Nettie told me many stories, talked about her kids, and where they are in life, and the love they found. She was so very proud of her family, and never had a bad thing to say about anybody. She was smart, had a huge , and loved her job as a nurse. I did find out that Nettie was a born again believer in our lord and savior, and that my friends gives me comfort in knowing that I'll see her again one day. My love and prayers go out to her entire family, for strength and understanding.. your mother was truly an angel. (Hugs) you won't be forgotten nurse Nettie. From your work family, We will all miss you!!
Amber Hansford
Work
June 15, 2021
So sorry for your loss thou I only met her once I felt I've known her for along time I'm sure she will be missed greatly
Terri and dave showalter
June 15, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Beverly Lemon
June 15, 2021
So sorry for your loss Lester,thinking of you.Sending prayers for you and the family.
Melodie Cocklin
June 15, 2021
My deepest sympathy and condolences to you all. What a beautiful and caring woman. God be with you at this time and forever more. Amen.
Sister Schepker ,Glenwood, Iowa
June 15, 2021
Going to miss Nette. Got to know her through Lester. had some good conversations with her over a beer at Contrary. Her and Lester helped us get a couple of wonderful dogs. Very nice and caring person. Keep the memories alive.
Brad Berry
June 15, 2021
