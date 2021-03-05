Menu
Nicklas Robert "Nick" Rostenbach
Durant High School
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street
Durant, IA

Nicklas Robert "Nick" Rostenbach, age 27, of Wilton, formerly of Durant, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home, Durant.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street P.O. Box 817, Durant, IA
Mar
8
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Dew Drop Inn
Durant, IA
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
Words are inadequate at such a time as this. Nick was a student I could always count on for a smile. He was such a genuine spirit and I am just so thankful to have had gotten to know him just a little. I enjoyed talking to him when we would run into each other after he graduated. I will remember him always.
Monica Rouse
March 7, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief
Linda Fromong
Coworker
March 5, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. So very sorry.
Kay Tracy
March 4, 2021
