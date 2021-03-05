Sponsored by Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant.
Words are inadequate at such a time as this. Nick was a student I could always count on for a smile. He was such a genuine spirit and I am just so thankful to have had gotten to know him just a little. I enjoyed talking to him when we would run into each other after he graduated. I will remember him always.
Monica Rouse
March 7, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief
Linda Fromong
Coworker
March 5, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. So very sorry.