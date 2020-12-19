Sponsored by Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant.
7 Entries
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Carmella Mehrens
Friend
January 20, 2021
She will always be missed. Not a day will go by at work that i will be looking for her to give me a hard time.lol and her smile..
Rosalie Stephens
Friend
December 21, 2020
sorry to hear of Nora's passing...I think of the good times growing up and what great neighbors your family were to our family
jerald feuerbach
Friend
December 21, 2020
My prayers and sympathy to Shirley, Larry, and their families. Shirley and I go way back to our college days at UNI where we were roommates. I spent quite a few weekends with the Geurink family on their farm near Walcott. Nora was the most welcoming person I have ever known and a wonderful cook. I remember so vividly how she cared for her chickens. Through the years when Shirley was back to see her family, we would meet and have the best time catching up. The picture was taken in the summer of 2019 in a park in Dyersville. So young at heart! Nora will always have a special place in my heart. She will be missed.❤❤❤Elaine Reicks
Elaine Reicks
Friend
December 20, 2020
May happy memories bring you comfort. Our condolences to all.