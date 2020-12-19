My prayers and sympathy to Shirley, Larry, and their families. Shirley and I go way back to our college days at UNI where we were roommates. I spent quite a few weekends with the Geurink family on their farm near Walcott. Nora was the most welcoming person I have ever known and a wonderful cook. I remember so vividly how she cared for her chickens. Through the years when Shirley was back to see her family, we would meet and have the best time catching up. The picture was taken in the summer of 2019 in a park in Dyersville. So young at heart! Nora will always have a special place in my heart. She will be missed.❤❤❤Elaine Reicks

Elaine Reicks Friend December 20, 2020