Patricia "Pat" A. French

January 31, 1935-September 29, 2020

WAPELLO-Patricia "Pat" A. French, 85, of Wapello, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at her home. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Columbus Junction. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 1:00-7:00 PM with the family present from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services, Wapello, formerly the Dudgeon-McCulley Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the New Wapello Fire Station in Pat's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Patricia Ann Callahan was born on January 31, 1935 in Epworth, Iowa, the daughter of Connor and Amanda (Lehnhoff.) Callahan. On April 14, 1956, Pat was united in marriage to Barton French in Oceanside, California. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and also served as a Cubs Scout Leader, 4-H Leader and volunteered with the food pantry. Pat was co-owner of Midwest Divers Supply and Midwest Breathing Air System for many years working alongside her husband, Bart. She was an avid Cubs fan and also enjoyed playing cards and bingo.

Pat will be deeply missed by her husband of 64 years, Bart of Wapello; children, Cindy Matthews, Scott French, Barry (Mindy) French, Todd (Wendy) French and Amy (Reggie) Burke; grandchildren, Alex and Lindsey Matthews, Jacob French, Emily Colton, Abby French, Dylan, Bari and Marina French, and Shea, Dru, Hogan and Sadie Burke; 20 great grandchildren; siblings, Tony (Joyce) Callahan, Shelia (Jim) Dougherty and Connie (Gary) Henkel; special cousins, Tom, Dave and Dawn Rini; and several nieces and nephews.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Mike Callahan.