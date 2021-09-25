Patricia L. "Patty" Beal

July 19, 1953-September 23, 2021

Patricia L. "Patty" Beal, 68, of Iowa City, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospital. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Muscatine. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, a general memorial has been established. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Patty was born July 19, 1953 in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Robert and Frances (Brockett) Ross. She graduated from Muscatine High School. Patricia was united in marriage to Micheal Beal on July 12, 1980 in Muscatine.

Patricia worked as a manager and area supervisor at Casey's for ten years. She previously worked for Scott's Outdoors for ten years and at Pheasant Ridge Apartments in Iowa City. Patricia enjoyed bowling and cooking for others. She was a huge supporter and avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes. She and Micheal traveled all over to attending sporting events. Patricia loved to spend time with her family and friends.

She will be deeply missed by her husband, Micheal Beal of Iowa City, Iowa; brother, Bob Ross of Davenport, Iowa; brother, Bill Ross and wife Joan of Camanche, Iowa; sister, Melody Stevens and husband Tim of Muscatine, Iowa; sister-in-law, Judy Ross of Camanche, Iowa; and many cherished nieces and nephews.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; infant brother, Michael Ross; brother, Larry Ross; and nephew, Ian Barnhart.