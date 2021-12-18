Patricia Ruth Blaesing

April 2, 1934- December 15, 2021

MUSCATINE–Patricia Ruth Blaesing, 87, of Muscatine, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Trinity Rock Island.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Immediately following the service there will be a time of food and fellowship at Gannon Hall.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Ss Mary Mathias Parish.

Patsy was born on April 2, 1934, in Muscatine, the daughter of Howard and Ruth Gaylor Sander. She married Arnold 'Arny' Blaesing on July 15, 1956, at St. Mary's Church.

Patsy worked at Hallmark as a salesclerk. She looked forward to her son picking her up for car rides and stopping anywhere for chicken strips, her favorite place being McDonalds. She enjoyed flowers, yardwork, and bird watching. Patsy loved taking care of her grandson and great grandson. She has a special niece, Dawn, that took her shopping and other adventures.

She is survived by her son Tracy A. Blaesing and his significant other, Trixie, both of Muscatine; one grandson, Jared Blaesing and his wife, Tammie; one great grandson, Greyson Blaesing; her sister, Linda Whitlock and her husband, Larry; and several nieces and nephews.

Patricia is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arnold 'Arny' in 2017; and her siblings, Fritz Sander, Dennis Sander, and MaryAnn LaRue.