Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Muscatine Journal
The Muscatine Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia Ruth Blaesing
FUNERAL HOME
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street
Muscatine, IA

Patricia Ruth Blaesing

April 2, 1934- December 15, 2021

MUSCATINE–Patricia Ruth Blaesing, 87, of Muscatine, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Trinity Rock Island.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Immediately following the service there will be a time of food and fellowship at Gannon Hall.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Ss Mary Mathias Parish. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Patsy was born on April 2, 1934, in Muscatine, the daughter of Howard and Ruth Gaylor Sander. She married Arnold 'Arny' Blaesing on July 15, 1956, at St. Mary's Church.

Patsy worked at Hallmark as a salesclerk. She looked forward to her son picking her up for car rides and stopping anywhere for chicken strips, her favorite place being McDonalds. She enjoyed flowers, yardwork, and bird watching. Patsy loved taking care of her grandson and great grandson. She has a special niece, Dawn, that took her shopping and other adventures.

She is survived by her son Tracy A. Blaesing and his significant other, Trixie, both of Muscatine; one grandson, Jared Blaesing and his wife, Tammie; one great grandson, Greyson Blaesing; her sister, Linda Whitlock and her husband, Larry; and several nieces and nephews.

Patricia is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arnold 'Arny' in 2017; and her siblings, Fritz Sander, Dennis Sander, and MaryAnn LaRue.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Dec. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street, Muscatine, IA
Dec
21
Service
11:00a.m.
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street, Muscatine, IA
Dec
21
Service
12:00p.m.
Gannon Hall at St. Mathias Church
215 West Eighth Street, Muscatine, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
the most wonderful person i have ever met..may she rest in peace
michael munday
Work
December 25, 2021
My condolences to the family. Pat was a good friend of mine since high school. She will be missed. Rest in peace Pat.
Lois Landon
Friend
December 18, 2021
Tracy so sorry for your loss. Was glad I got to see her & visit in August. Know your family will miss her.
Nancy Cirivello
December 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results