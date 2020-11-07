Paul H. Freyermuth

October 22, 1933-November 5, 2020

MUSCATINE-Paul H. Freyermuth, 87, of Muscatine, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus.

A private service will be held. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Burial will be held in Greenwood Cemetery.

Paul was born on October 22, 1933, in Muscatine, the son of Elmer and Cornelia Kurz Freyermuth. He married Beverly Mills on August 6, 1954, at Walnut Street Baptist Church. They enjoyed 66 years together and except for jobs, they were always together.

Paul worked at ALCOA for over 30 years, retiring in 1986. When he retired, the couple moved to Mammoth Spring, Arkansas where he was the caretaker and Director of Ozark Regular Baptist Campground. After retiring, the second time, the couple moved to Waverly, Tennessee. After starting a life of leisure, they began taking long walks at Loretta Lynn's Ranch at Hurricane Mills. Paul soon started his third career as a general handyman for the ranch while Beverly did housekeeping.

Through all of this, Paul raised seven children. His strong spiritual belief, sense of humor, and love of family made him the perfect husband and father. Paul lost his father at the age of 4 and his children are amazed at how remarkable of a father he was to them, without the presence of a father figure in his life.

Paul is survived by his wife, Beverly of Muscatine; his children, Gerald (Kelly) Freyermuth of Brinkley, Arkansas, Laura (Steve) Curry of Muscatine, Lana (Tony) Harrison of West Plains, Missouri, Stanley (Cheryle) Freyermuth of Muscatine, Lisa (Marty) Irwin of Muscatine, and Kyle Freyermuth of West Plains, Missouri; 17 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; and his large extended family of nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Stephen; four brothers, Stanley, Virgil, Edwin, and Elmer; one sister, Alice Zybarth; his father-in-law, Milburn Mills; and mother-in-law, Vivian Calvert Wonderlich.