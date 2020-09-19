Peggy Lynn Akers

October 27, 1950- September 9, 2020

NICHOLS, IA-Peggy Lynn Akers, 69, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

No public services are planned. Peg Akers memorial fund has been established.

Peg is survived by her husband Dave of Nichols. Two children: Son Brian (Laura) Akers of Lone Tree and their children: Kyler, Jordan and Nicole; daughter Bonnie (Eric) Van Ellen of Pleasantville and their children: Brooke and Allison. Mother Pat Fridley, Brother: Mike (Chris) Fridley, Sister Lorrie (Don) Lampe all of Muscatine. Sister-in-law Sandy Fridley of Nichols. She was preceded in death by her father and a brother Dan.