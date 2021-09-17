Menu
The Muscatine Journal
The Muscatine Journal Homepage
Phyllis Roland
1921 - 2021
BORN
1921
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine
2907 Mulberry Avenue
Muscatine, IA

Phyllis Roland

June 22, 1921-September 13, 2021

MUSCATINE-Phyllis Roland, 100, of Muscatine, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021, at Premiere Estates in Muscatine. Private services will be held at a later date. A memorial fund has been established for the family in memory of Phyllis. The Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Service of Muscatine is caring for the family. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Phyllis Mae Donahue was born on June 22, 1921 in Claremount, MN, the daughter of Thomas and Mae (Holloway) Donahue. She was united in marriage to Donald Peterson in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota. The couple later divorced. She later married Robert Roland at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. He preceded her in death in 1970. Phyllis worked as a waitress at several places over the years. She enjoyed socializing and being with her friends.

Phyllis will be deeply missed by her sons, Gary (Diane) Peterson of Muscatine, Terry (Rita) Peterson of Muscatine; many grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two sisters, Eloise and Yvonne.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Sep. 17, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine
