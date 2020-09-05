Ralph L. Kennedy

May 13, 1950-August 30, 2020

BURLINGTON-Ralph L. Kennedy, 70 of Burlington, died Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his residence.

Born May 13, 1950 in Muncie, IN, he was the son of Harold and Beulah (Perrine) Bickett.

Ralph graduated from Muscatine High School in 1968. He served in the United States Army-National Guard.

He began working for J.I. Case as a welder and quickly made his way as a foreman. He then moved to Colorado where he started his own business as a welder. He later moved to Muscatine, IA, where he began working for McCrab Industries for 24 years until he retired.

He loved antique cars, restoring them, and won the 1976 Roy S. Evans Trophy, American Austin-Bantam Club. He was an avid coin collector.

Survivors include three children, Brent Kennedy of Kirkwood, IL, Wendy Ell of Columbia, MO, and Phillip Kennedy of Denver, CO; four grandchildren, Madison Watts, Alec Ell, Christian Ell, and Rowan Ell; and two great-grandchildren, Danae Ell and Spencer Ell.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

According to his wishes, cremation has been entrusted to Lunning Chapel.

There are no funeral services planned.