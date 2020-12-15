Menu
Rayetta P. Wendt
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine
2907 Mulberry Avenue
Muscatine, IA

Rayetta P. Wendt

March 31, 1927-December 13, 2020

MUSCATINE-Rayetta P. Wendt, 93, of Muscatine, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery. Due to Covid restrictions, all that attend must wear a mask and social distancing will apply. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in memory of Rayetta. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Rayetta Pearl Yordt was born on March 31, 1927, in Muscatine, Iowa the daughter of Harry J. and Florence Caroline (Berry) Yordt. On May 7, 1951, Rayetta was united in marriage to Raymond Donald Wendt at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. She worked at McKee Button Factory and was a member of the First Baptist Church and VFW Auxiliary and was a past member of the Moose of Muscatine. Rayetta enjoyed going to the Iowa State Fair for over 40 years, reading, sewing, crocheting, camping, dancing and was famous for her Tuna Noodle Casserole.

Rayetta will be deeply missed by her children, Raymond Wendt, Jr., of Muscatine, Rayellen (Kevin) Phillips of Muscatine, Harold (Lisse) Wendt of Memphis, Tennessee, Krista (Dave) Hartman of Muscatine and Larry (Pamela) Wendt of Muscatine; six grandchildren, Niki Carver of Fort Myers Florida, Travis Wendt of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Misty Phillips of Muscatine, Jayme Hazen of Muscatine, Jason Hartman of Coggan and Trevin Hartman of Madison, Wisconsin; eleven great-grandchildren. Leigha, Jacob, Jocelyn, Carson, Olivia, Sofia, Lukas, Raylee, Keagan, Sawyer and Sutton and her children of the heart, Leann Wienke and family, Susan Hilton and family, Mary Kisner and family, David Armstrong and family and Steve Armstrong and family.

Rayetta was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter-in-law, Barbara Wendt; four brothers, Earl, Harold, Donald and Marion "Buzzy" and longtime companion, Richard "Dick" Armstrong.


Published by The Muscatine Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine
2907 Mulberry Avenue, Muscatine, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ray. My thoughts are with you.
Bill Coram
December 21, 2020
