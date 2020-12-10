Menu
Raymond S. Jennings
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street
Muscatine, IA

Raymond S. Jennings

July 20, 1943-November 29, 2020

MUSCATINE–Raymond S. Jennings, 77, of Muscatine, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at The University of Iowa Hospital after contracting the COVID-19 virus.

A private service will be held. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is overseeing arrangements. Memorial may be made to First Christian Church. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com

Ray was born on July 20, 1943, in Clinton, Iowa, the son of Ermin A. and Betty L. Brauer Jennings. He married his high school sweetheart Virginia L. Jackson on June 22, 1963, in Clinton.

Ray served his country in the United States Air Force for eight years. He retired after working 30 years in Human Resource Management for The Kent Corp. and was a member of the First Christian Church. He was a member of the Muscatine Power Boat Club, Moose Lodge, Amateur Radio, and The American Legion #27.

Ray was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He provided a shining example of how one loves their family, friends, and community. He enjoyed golfing, playing cards, fishing, and making people smile. He shared his passions with his grandsons, teaching them how to keep their eye on the ball, the bounty of catfish ponds, and cribbage.

During this pandemic, Ray was a strict adherent to guidelines recommended to prevent spread. You might have been on the receiving end of him telling you to put on a mask at the local grocery store. Unfortunately, he was exposed by someone who was unaware they had the virus and died two weeks later after the virus took away his ability to breathe and shut down his vital organs. It was not a peaceful death and was heartbreaking for his family. Please take proper precautions so you or someone you love may be spared a similar fate.

The family would like to thank all the staff at the University of Iowa Hospital for valiantly trying to save Ray's life. They are true heroes under very trying circumstances.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife Virginia of Muscatine; His son Scott Jennings of Madison, Wisconsin; his grandchildren, Simon and Tate Jennings, of Madison, Wisconsin; and his sister, Linda Telschow and her husband, George, of New Jersey.

He is Preceded in his death by his parents.

Photo courtesy of Simon Jennings, who misses his Grandpa very much.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Dec. 10, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Funeral services provided by:
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am very sorry to hear of Ray´s passing. I have fond memories of playing cribbage during our lunch hour at GPC in the early 70´s.
Marshall Wilson
December 16, 2020
Nearly 2 weeks later and I still am in shock. Ginny, you know how very special Ray was to me. I will miss his stories, metaphors, wisdom, counsel, big booming voice and laughter. I pray for your peace and strength and am only a phone call away.
Suz
December 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Jay Duncan
December 10, 2020
My condolences to the entire Jennings family.
John Fletcher
December 10, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to you Ginnie and Scott. Ray was truly a awesome guy and will be missed by all those who knew him.
Charlie & Jan Drumm
December 10, 2020
Such a beautiful obituary. I am sure it is exactly what he would have wanted to say, still thinking and wanting to help others. We were so lucky to know him. Our family has been reminiscing Ginny and Ray´s visits to Cedar Rapids and the good times at Papa Juan´s. I hope he is enjoying a margarita with my parents, Tom and Jean.
Ann and Larry Morris
December 10, 2020
We were so deeply distressed to hear about Ray´s passing. He was instrumental in bringing Don and I to Iowa. Ray was dedicated to his family and friends. He will be greatly missed!
Celeste and Don Sullivan
December 10, 2020
So sorry to hear of Ray's passing. I always enjoyed working with Ray and his help in training me on the pensions and Bargaining Unit Pension Committee. His smile and joy will always be missed.
Art and Mary HOvick
December 10, 2020
