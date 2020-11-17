Raymond "Smokey" Kerr, Jr.

October 25, 1941-November 13, 2020

MUSCATINE-Raymond "Smokey" Kerr, Jr., 79, of Muscatine passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at his home. A private family service will be held. A memorial has been established in Raymond's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Muscatine are caring for Ray's family and his arrangements.

Raymond Leroy Kerr Jr. was born on October 25, 1941 in Muscatine the son of Raymond Leroy and Rebecca Alvina (Seltzer) Kerr. Ray proudly served his country in the United States Army. On December 18, 1972, Ray was united in marriage to Jean Anne Emerson in Aledo, Illinois. Raymond had worked for Muscatine Fire Department, Nash Finch, and did construction at various companies. He was a member of the Muscatine American Legion and a 55 year member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles serving as President, Manager, Trustee and Cook of the Local Chapter 815. He enjoyed fishing, trapping, making a variety of foods, processing walnuts, word searches, yard work, playing cards, drinking a beer and smoking a cigar.

Ray will be deeply missed by his wife, Jean; his mother, Rebecca Swayze of Muscatine; daughters, Kimberly Kerr and DiAn (Bob) Maine, both of Muscatine; sons, John (Juley) Kerr and Steve Kerr, both of Muscatine; step-sons, Patrick Briggs of Medford, Oregon and William Briggs of Muscatine; step-daughters, Diane Briggs and Sarah Benac, both of Muscatine; 19 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and brother, David (Debra) Kerr of Muscatine.

Ray was preceded in death by his father; half-sister, Karen Guardado and grandchild, Zachary and great-grandchild, Sadie.