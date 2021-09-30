Richard F. Burhop

August 2, 1940-September 28, 2021

BURLINGTON-Richard F. Burhop, 81, of Burlington, died Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at his residence.

Born August 2, 1940 in Iowa City, Iowa, he was the son of George & Esta (Pratt) Burhop. He married Sally A. Rickey on June 24, 1960 at the First Baptist Church in Muscatine, Iowa.

Richard worked for Hon Industry and then for 16 yrs. he was self-owned & operator of Dicks Kerr-McGee gas station in Muscatine.

He was a of the Baptist faith.

Richard was a member of the Eagles in Muscatine and Burlington. He was an avid golfer who had the same golf partner, Greg Smith, for 23 years. He enjoyed playing Golf in Muscatine, Burlington and Illinois. He was a big Chicago Bears fan since the 1960's & loved his dog Molly.

Survivors include his wife, Sally A. Burhop of Burlington; three children, Adam Burhop of Kirksville, MO, Andy & Diana (Bragg) Burhop of Burlington and Robert (Amy) Adams of Aledo, IL; grandchildren, Cody & Karla Adams, Clinton & Samantha Richers, Christian Adams, Heidi Burhop, Jody Burhop and Betsy Tubandt; eleven great grandchildren and sister Dorothy (Burhop) Houseal of Burlington.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Kenny Burhop and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

The graveside funeral service for Mr. Burhop will be 3:00 p.m. Friday, October 1, 2021 at High Prairie Methodist Church Cemetery in rural Muscatine. Rev. Dean Graber will officiate. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the High Prairie Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.lunningfuneralchapel.com