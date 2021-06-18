Richard A. Fenwick Sr.

February 18, 1951-June 16, 2021

MUSCATINE-Richard A. Fenwick Sr., 70, was received peacefully into heaven's gates on Wednesday June 16, 2021, at 6:40pm at his home in Muscatine, following 20 years of a progressive muscle disease called Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM).

A memorial for the family will be planned at a later date. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to Muscatine Humane Society or Peter Frampton Myositis Research Fund at John Hopkins Myositis Center Development Office. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Rick was born on February 18, 1951, in Stark County, Ohio to Robert and Vida Elizabeth (Bette) Fenwick, and was the youngest of four children: his oldest brother Bob, born June 18th, his sister Carole, born February 18th, and his best friend and brother Mike, born June 18th. Rick graduated from Timpken Vocational High School in 1969, where his focus was accounting. While in high school, he started working at Portec in Canton and earned the title of paymaster at 16 years old. He married Terrie Schmucker on March 2, 1974, in Canton, Ohio, and had a son Richard A. Fenwick Jr. Later he worked for the Hoover Company, and in 1978, Rick accepted a job with Hon Industries which brought him to Muscatine, Iowa. In 1991, through a close mutual friend, Reanee Forgey, Rick met his future bride Debbie at Muscatine Municipal Golf Course. Rick married Debbie Reynolds Tiecke on August 1, 1992. Together they raised her sons, Chad and Tyler Tiecke. Rick spent 40 years working as an engineer at various Hon plant locations, earning the respect and admiration of his colleagues and friends. Hon Company supported Rick through his diagnosis and accommodated all the stages of his disability. Rick retired proudly after four decades as a Chief Industrial Engineer, (not having a college degree) and earned the reputation of being "a Legend".

Throughout Rick's life, he enjoyed bowling, fishing, golfing, dinner with friends, playing cards, and visiting the "Investment Center" (the casino). He remained a faithful fan of the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians. In recent years, he enjoyed sitting on the patio overlooking friends and family enjoying the pool and warm Iowa summers. He loved being involved with the Muscatine Firefighters MDA Annual Boot Drive. He enjoyed worshipping with Chapel of Praise, Church of God. He especially loved church suppers and when they held baptisms in his own backyard pool.

The Fenwick siblings were especially close, spending most vacation times together. They all looked forward to Thanksgiving when the entire family would gather for food and fun, playing cards and scratching lottery tickets. One of the things that kept the family close despite long distances is family football and golf pools, which Rick enjoyed organizing.

He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years and caregiver Debra Reynolds Tiecke Fenwick. Left to honor and remember Rick are his sons Richard Jr. (wife Deborah) of Boca Raton, Florida, Chad (girlfriend Danielle) of Andalusia, Illinois, Tyler Tiecke (fiancé Maddison) of Iowa City; his granddaughters Mackenzie and Chloe Fenwick of Boca Raton, Florida, and grandson Koen Tiecke of Muscatine; sister Carole (Randy) of Laurel Mississippi; bonus daughter Jessie Harder-Nickel of Didsbury, Alberta, Canada; and dear sweet friend Shirley Gay (Aunt Bea) of Homestead, Florida.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his siblings Bob and Mike.

An online visitation through Facebook was held in March, knowing that Rick was fighting the final battle relating to late stages IBM. Rick was blessed and comforted to read and listen to all the comments from family, friends, coworkers and loved ones from all portions of his life.