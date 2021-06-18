Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Muscatine Journal
The Muscatine Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard A. Fenwick Sr.
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street
Muscatine, IA

Richard A. Fenwick Sr.

February 18, 1951-June 16, 2021

MUSCATINE-Richard A. Fenwick Sr., 70, was received peacefully into heaven's gates on Wednesday June 16, 2021, at 6:40pm at his home in Muscatine, following 20 years of a progressive muscle disease called Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM).

A memorial for the family will be planned at a later date. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to Muscatine Humane Society or Peter Frampton Myositis Research Fund at John Hopkins Myositis Center Development Office. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Rick was born on February 18, 1951, in Stark County, Ohio to Robert and Vida Elizabeth (Bette) Fenwick, and was the youngest of four children: his oldest brother Bob, born June 18th, his sister Carole, born February 18th, and his best friend and brother Mike, born June 18th. Rick graduated from Timpken Vocational High School in 1969, where his focus was accounting. While in high school, he started working at Portec in Canton and earned the title of paymaster at 16 years old. He married Terrie Schmucker on March 2, 1974, in Canton, Ohio, and had a son Richard A. Fenwick Jr. Later he worked for the Hoover Company, and in 1978, Rick accepted a job with Hon Industries which brought him to Muscatine, Iowa. In 1991, through a close mutual friend, Reanee Forgey, Rick met his future bride Debbie at Muscatine Municipal Golf Course. Rick married Debbie Reynolds Tiecke on August 1, 1992. Together they raised her sons, Chad and Tyler Tiecke. Rick spent 40 years working as an engineer at various Hon plant locations, earning the respect and admiration of his colleagues and friends. Hon Company supported Rick through his diagnosis and accommodated all the stages of his disability. Rick retired proudly after four decades as a Chief Industrial Engineer, (not having a college degree) and earned the reputation of being "a Legend".

Throughout Rick's life, he enjoyed bowling, fishing, golfing, dinner with friends, playing cards, and visiting the "Investment Center" (the casino). He remained a faithful fan of the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians. In recent years, he enjoyed sitting on the patio overlooking friends and family enjoying the pool and warm Iowa summers. He loved being involved with the Muscatine Firefighters MDA Annual Boot Drive. He enjoyed worshipping with Chapel of Praise, Church of God. He especially loved church suppers and when they held baptisms in his own backyard pool.

The Fenwick siblings were especially close, spending most vacation times together. They all looked forward to Thanksgiving when the entire family would gather for food and fun, playing cards and scratching lottery tickets. One of the things that kept the family close despite long distances is family football and golf pools, which Rick enjoyed organizing.

He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years and caregiver Debra Reynolds Tiecke Fenwick. Left to honor and remember Rick are his sons Richard Jr. (wife Deborah) of Boca Raton, Florida, Chad (girlfriend Danielle) of Andalusia, Illinois, Tyler Tiecke (fiancé Maddison) of Iowa City; his granddaughters Mackenzie and Chloe Fenwick of Boca Raton, Florida, and grandson Koen Tiecke of Muscatine; sister Carole (Randy) of Laurel Mississippi; bonus daughter Jessie Harder-Nickel of Didsbury, Alberta, Canada; and dear sweet friend Shirley Gay (Aunt Bea) of Homestead, Florida.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his siblings Bob and Mike.

An online visitation through Facebook was held in March, knowing that Rick was fighting the final battle relating to late stages IBM. Rick was blessed and comforted to read and listen to all the comments from family, friends, coworkers and loved ones from all portions of his life.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Jun. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Worked with Rick as part of the HON Oak Steel Mezzanine group. Traveled with him several times on work issues. There were also the great times and fun in the HON golf league (his passion) as well as on on many golf outings. Rick was truly a great guy and valued HON member. May he rest in peace.
Tom Hammer
Work
June 21, 2021
I worked with Rick from 1985 to 1998 at HON. I am so sorry to hear that he passed. He was such a good guy; friendly, funny and always good for a laugh. God got himself a good one in Heaven.
Carol Weigand
Work
June 20, 2021
Debbie, I am devastated by the news of Rick's passing. He was such a wonderful man and partner. The two of you were so very well suited for each other. I always felt such gratitude he came into your life so I could stop worrying about my very dear friend. I love you. I am so deeply sorry...!!!
Lori Oncina
Friend
June 19, 2021
Kim, Tammy & Elle Norman
June 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results