Richard S. Stoneking

April 11, 1943-June 21, 2021

COLUMBUS JUNCTION-Richard S. Stoneking, 78, of Columbus Junction, passed away on June 21, 2021 at his home. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. at the Snyder & Hollenbaugh funeral & Cremation Services, Columbus Junction. Interment will be in Columbus City Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in Richard's name. Online condolences may be left at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Richard Sherleigh Stoneking was born on April 11, 1943 in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of Chester Sherleigh and Margery Maxine (Satterwaite) Stoneking. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam. On December 26, 1998, Richard was united in marriage to Barbara Jean (Kautz) in Muscatine. Richard had worked for Rath Packaging, Monsanto and retired from Grain Processing Corporation after several years. He spent countless hours working on his tree farm and won Tree Farmer of the Year twice. He held a private pilot's license and enjoyed touring in his Cessna. He enjoyed fishing, hunting-especially pheasants. Richard also had a great love of cars; he was a member of the South West Memory Lane Cruisers and enjoyed drag racing. He ran his last Corvette to death competing against his son on the drag strip and recently was quite proud to have beaten him.

Richard will be deeply missed by his wife, Bobbi of Columbus Junction; children, Laura Birely of Tiffin, Steven (Traci) Stoneking of Muscatine, Chris (Julie) Stoneking of Muscatine; Richard (Pam) Stoneking of Bettendorf; bonus children, Michele "Miki" Maitland of Bettendorf, Ron (Julie) Westaway of Muscatine and Jerry Westaway of Bloomfield. 19 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; siblings, Judy Bird of Groveland, Florida, Michael (Clairene) Stoneking of Columbus Junction and Diane (Bobby) Hovel of Clermont, Florida; and many other extended family members.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Ryan Michael Stoneking.