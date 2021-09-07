Rick J. Gray

October 12, 1958-September 3, 2021

MUSCATINE–Rick J. Gray, 62, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital – Davenport.

The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Rick was born on October 12, 1958, in Muscatine, son of Lester and Phyllis Schenk Gray.

He worked as a computer tracker and traveled the world for his work.

Rick liked electronics and tinkering with computers. He loved his van and having it detailed. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan and enjoyed playing his guitars and playing cards with his friends. Rick especially enjoyed his nieces and nephews and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his siblings, Lynne McCrabb and husband, Steve, of Manchester, Kandis Haller of Virginia, Mike Hall and wife, Brenda, of Muscatine; one uncle, Bob Gray of Texas; and lots of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Rick is preceded in death by his father, Lester Gray; mother, Phyllis Walker; siblings, Teresa Hall, Dennis Hall, and Denny Gray; and his stepfather, Dean Walker.