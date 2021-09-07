Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Muscatine Journal
The Muscatine Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rick J. Gray
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street
Muscatine, IA

Rick J. Gray

October 12, 1958-September 3, 2021

MUSCATINE–Rick J. Gray, 62, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital – Davenport.

The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Rick was born on October 12, 1958, in Muscatine, son of Lester and Phyllis Schenk Gray.

He worked as a computer tracker and traveled the world for his work.

Rick liked electronics and tinkering with computers. He loved his van and having it detailed. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan and enjoyed playing his guitars and playing cards with his friends. Rick especially enjoyed his nieces and nephews and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his siblings, Lynne McCrabb and husband, Steve, of Manchester, Kandis Haller of Virginia, Mike Hall and wife, Brenda, of Muscatine; one uncle, Bob Gray of Texas; and lots of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Rick is preceded in death by his father, Lester Gray; mother, Phyllis Walker; siblings, Teresa Hall, Dennis Hall, and Denny Gray; and his stepfather, Dean Walker.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Sep. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Rick was very proud of his awesome van. I was fortunate to help paint it. Was a joy to see him out cruising. Going to miss you buddy. See ya on the other side.
Bill Reimers
September 10, 2021
Rick was a great neighbor, every-time he was outside he loved to chat. He told us many stories. We just thought he was such a neat person. You will be missed.
Antonia a& Jacob Knox
Other
September 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results