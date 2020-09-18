Robert "Bob" Bieri

August 3, 1941- September 16, 2020

NEW BOSTON-Robert "Bob" Bieri, 79, of New Boston, Illinois died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his home.

Visitation is Sunday, September 20th from 3:00 -7:00 p.m. at Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo. Graveside services will be 10:00am Monday, September 21st in Eliza Creek Cemetery. In accordance with public gathering guidelines… social distancing will be observed and masks required as well as capacity limits followed within the funeral home. Memorials may be left for New Boston/Eliza Volunteer Fire Department.

Robert was born August 3, 1941 in New Boston, Illinois the son of Leo and Wilma Sedam Bieri. On July 15, 1962 he married the love of his life, Judy Bacon. She died August 5, 2012. Bob worked for John Deere Plow Planter for 30 years, retiring in 1994. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing cards, fishing, and antique tractors.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children: Lisa (Randy) Simpson and Chris (Brenda) Bieri; grandchildren: Andrew (Alia) Simpson and Ryan (Crystal) Simpson; great grandson: Parker Simpson and siblings: Ron (Janet) Bieri and Peg Cox.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and a daughter-in-law Darla Bieri.

