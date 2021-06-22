Robert Louis Ellsworth

June 11, 1937-June 20, 2021

DURANT-Robert Louis Ellsworth, 84, of Durant, Iowa, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021 at his home. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant. Burial will take place in Durant Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 25, 2021 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant. A memorial fund has been established. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Bob was born in rural Scott County on June 11, 1937, the son of Charles and Mary (Hannah) Ellsworth. Bob married the love of his life, Shirley Tague, on July 7, 1956 in LeClaire, Iowa. Shirley passed away on December 14, 2002.

In 1969, Bob and his partner, Denny Puck, established B&D Automotive and B&D Excavating and operated for over 30 years. He collected antique gas-powered hit and miss engines and tractors. Bob would attend Engine Shows locally and throughout the United States. He enjoyed working on gas engines, a passion that he shared with his grandson, Zachary, and Denny Puck. Bob enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping, fishing, and snowmobiling. Most of all, Bob loved spending time with his family and friends.

Bob will be dearly missed by his daughter, Lynn Saylor of Bennett; three sons, Harvey Ellsworth of Blue Grass, Dale (Jill) Ellsworth of Walcott, and Tim Ellsworth of Las Vegas; seven grandchildren, Zachary, Megan, Gracie, Jaxson, Jacob, Garrett, and Cooper; three great-grandchildren, Lane, Lucas, and Lakin; one brother, William (Shirley) Ellsworth of Durant; and one sister-in-law, Jean Ellsworth of Durant.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley; one grandson, Gregory Oetzel; one sister, Sandy Dick; one brother, Richard Ellsworth; three half-sisters, Lois Ritter, Betty Dirksen, and Lois Riexinger; and one half-brother, Jim Ellsworth.