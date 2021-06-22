Menu
Robert Louis Ellsworth
FUNERAL HOME
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street
Durant, IA

Robert Louis Ellsworth

June 11, 1937-June 20, 2021

DURANT-Robert Louis Ellsworth, 84, of Durant, Iowa, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021 at his home. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant. Burial will take place in Durant Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 25, 2021 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant. A memorial fund has been established. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Bob was born in rural Scott County on June 11, 1937, the son of Charles and Mary (Hannah) Ellsworth. Bob married the love of his life, Shirley Tague, on July 7, 1956 in LeClaire, Iowa. Shirley passed away on December 14, 2002.

In 1969, Bob and his partner, Denny Puck, established B&D Automotive and B&D Excavating and operated for over 30 years. He collected antique gas-powered hit and miss engines and tractors. Bob would attend Engine Shows locally and throughout the United States. He enjoyed working on gas engines, a passion that he shared with his grandson, Zachary, and Denny Puck. Bob enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping, fishing, and snowmobiling. Most of all, Bob loved spending time with his family and friends.

Bob will be dearly missed by his daughter, Lynn Saylor of Bennett; three sons, Harvey Ellsworth of Blue Grass, Dale (Jill) Ellsworth of Walcott, and Tim Ellsworth of Las Vegas; seven grandchildren, Zachary, Megan, Gracie, Jaxson, Jacob, Garrett, and Cooper; three great-grandchildren, Lane, Lucas, and Lakin; one brother, William (Shirley) Ellsworth of Durant; and one sister-in-law, Jean Ellsworth of Durant.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley; one grandson, Gregory Oetzel; one sister, Sandy Dick; one brother, Richard Ellsworth; three half-sisters, Lois Ritter, Betty Dirksen, and Lois Riexinger; and one half-brother, Jim Ellsworth.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street P.O. Box 817, Durant, IA
Jun
26
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street P.O. Box 817, Durant, IA
I am sorry I will not be able to attend the visitation. But I want you all to know how sorry I am to hear about Bob. He was such a nice guy.
Sylvia Tague - Sedlacek
Family
June 24, 2021
Harvey , Dale ,Tim , and Lynn sorry to hear of Bob's passing. Always liked him when all I knew him as was you guys' dad and the guy who could do anything that could be done with a backhoe. From 2004 til 2017 he was my neighbor and was just as good of a neighbor as anyone could ask for. We have out of town plans , but will be with all of you in thought at the time of his services.
Mike Feuerbach
June 23, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to Bob's family. May all your special memories ease your sorrow in the days ahead.
Duane & Linda Bachus
June 23, 2021
Bob was a close friend that all would love to have. Spent many a breakfasts with him at the creamery and missed a hear plus because of the virus. RIP ole friend may God grant you His best accommodations with your friends and loved ones in Heaven. May God grant his loved ones left behind the peace only He can give...
Roy Hagen
June 22, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Bob will be missed.
Beverley Wulf
Acquaintance
June 22, 2021
We are sorry to hear of the loss of Bob. He parked in our yard for several years during Old Threshers in Mt Pleasant, it was always nice to see him every year.
The Ireland Family-Joe, Tammy, Megan, and Erin
Tammy Ireland
Friend
June 22, 2021
I am so sorry in the loss of your dad. Thoughts and prayers to the family.
Loretta Ihms-Siebke
Teacher
June 21, 2021
