Menu
Search
Menu
The Muscatine Journal
The Muscatine Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert Merle Merle

Robert Merle Laucamp

June 17, 1933- September 10, 2020

MOSCOW, IA-Robert Merle Laucamp, 87 of Moscow, IA, passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Trinity Hospital in Muscatine.

Bob was born in Cedar County, IA on June 17, 1933 to Peter and Elizabeth (Chapman) Laucamp.

Bob graduated from Wilton High School in 1951 and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict.

Bob married Janet T. Coss on November 24, 1956 in Wilton, IA. He farmed in Cedar County, worked for the Iowa DOT and Bill Grunder's Sons Concrete. In later years, he worked for the City of Wilton.

He was a member of the Wilton American Legion Post #584 and the Brammeier's coffee club.

He enjoyed gardening and canning. Above all, he loved his family and cherished the time he spent with all of his grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM the Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton, IA. Masks and social distancing is recommended.

Burial will be held at a later date in Oakdale Cemetery in Wilton.

Bob is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of over 63 years, Janet and their children: Julie (Harold) Smith and Matt Laucamp both of Moscow; 3 grandchildren: Heather (Brandon) Plett, Ryan (Kelly) Smith and Cody Smith; 6 great grandchildren: Jacob, Camryn, Taylor, Koy, Cash and Clay; great-great granddaughter Charlette; sister, Clarice Glenney of Wilton and brother Bill Laucamp of Moscow.

He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant daughter, Monica and sisters: Ida Mae Kroeger, Lois Conway and Florence Cooling.

A memorial has been established in his memory.

Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Muscatine Journal on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.