Robert "Bob" Lee Page

February 28, 1941-September 2, 2021

Robert "Bob" Lee Page, of Mount Dora, Florida, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021. He was 80 years old.

A native of San Diego, CA, Bob was born on February 28, 1941. He was the oldest of three brothers born to Myrl Glendon Page and Grace Callon Page.

Bob's father, Myrl, was a Lt Commander of the US Navy. As a result, he traveled the states extensively as a child until his family moved to Marshfield, MO, where they remained. He received his BS in Education from Southwest Missouri State College in 1965 and his Master's of Science in Education from Western Illinois University in 1993.

Bob married Graciela "Coca" V. Gioria Page on June 6, 1965 in Springfield, MO. Following college, they moved to Muscatine, IA. After serving 35 years in education, they retired and moved to The Plantation of Leesburg, FL. Bob moved to Mount Dora. FL shortly after his wife's death in 2018. They were married for 53 years.

While in Muscatine, Bob spent 35 years as a teacher with the Muscatine Community School District, where he taught Civics, History and Government classes and served as an Academic Decathlon and Key Club advisor.

Bob was a born teacher. He loved sharing his knowledge to anyone who would listen. In 1998, he was a recipient of the Muscatine Community School District's Excellence in Education award. In addition to teaching, Bob was a certified field archeologist and geologist. During the summer he often returned to Marshfield, MO, to teach archeology classes at the Marshfield Enrichment Summer School. He oversaw student-led excavations, often finding Native American artifacts and arrowheads.

Bob served on a variety of local Civil Service commissions in Muscatine, IA. He was an active member of the Muscatine Sister Cities Association and the Optimist Club of Muscatine. Bob was also the Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 263, for which he was awarded the Silver Beaver Award for exemplary service and dedication.

Following retirement, Bob was a leader for The Plantation TOPS Club and was an active member of St. Paul's Catholic Church of Leesburg. He enjoyed participating in Cowboy Action Shooting events under his action shooting pseudonym, "Educated Bob".

Bob loved his family and friends, and he was always ready to provide you with a warm hug and twinkle in his eye. He had a myriad of interests which included cooking, jewelry making and traveling. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed camping, fishing and shooting, especially participating in Boy Scout and Cowboy Action Shooting Happy events.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Graciela "Coca" V. Gioria Page, and his brother Stephen Myrl Page. He is survived by his son, Dr. Robert Edward Lee Page and daughter-in-law, Brenda Page; daughter Lucía Mai Page and daughter-in-law, Robin Ashley Grace; five grandchildren, Hayden, Myra, Jackson, Colby, and Asher, all of MA; his brother James Harvey Page and sister-in-law, Cathie Page; and sister-in-law, Ruby Page, all of MO.

A funeral service and celebration of life will be held with family at a date to be determined in Marshfield, MO. A funeral mass will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Community in Leesburg, FL, on a separate date to be determined.

Condolences may be submitted online at: https://www.tributes.com/bobpage