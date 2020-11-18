Robert "Bob" Taylor

October 19, 1933-November 13, 2020

DAVENPORT-Robert "Bob" Taylor, 87, of Davenport, Iowa passed away Friday, November 13, 2020. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 4-7pm at Weerts Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Friday November 20, 2020 at 1pm at Christ's Family Church. Burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery (family only). Memorials in Bob's name may be made to Christ's Family Church.

Bob was born on October 19, 1933 to Orville and Joye Taylor in Lime Springs, Iowa. Following high school, Bob joined the United States Air Force. On April 20, 1957 he was united in marriage to Linda Tobias. Bob was an Insurance Sales Agent for State Farm for over 50 years. He was a member of the Optimist Club and Christ's Family Church. Bob was a past Director of the AWANA Club at church. He was a hard worker, but he knew how to balance work and free time, he loved to take vacations and travel in his RV. Bob was a real people person, no matter where he went he always knew someone.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife of 63 years, Linda; sons: Doug (Joyce) and Dane (Julie); grandchildren Jeremy, Ally, and Austin; along with several step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother George.

Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting his obituary at www.weertsfh.com.