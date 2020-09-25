Menu
Search
Menu
The Muscatine Journal
The Muscatine Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Roberta Betty Jewell

Roberta Betty Jewell

August 28, 1927-September 24, 2020

MUSCATINE-Roberta Betty Jewell, 93, died Sept. 24 at Lutheran Living. She was born August 28, 1927, to Charles and Winifred DeLap Robison in Muscatine. She married Richard Jewell in 1974.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 29, in Fairfield. Pastor John Brown will officiate. Memorials may be made to Fruitland Baptist Church or Fairfield Senior Center.

Survivors include nephews James (Connie) Brown and John (Kim) Brown, of Wilton, sister-in-law, Erma Nelson of Burlington, and her brother-in-law, Donald Dean Jewell of Moline, Illinois. Preceding her in death were her husband, Richard; brother, William; sister, Charlotte Brown; and nephew, David Brown.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Muscatine Journal on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.