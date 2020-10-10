Rodney M. Drake

February 9, 1928-October 2, 2020

MUSCATINE-Rodney M. Drake, 92, of Muscatine, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Lutheran Living. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Muscatine, formerly The Geo. M. Wittich - Lewis Funeral Home. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to current Covid-19 concerns, attendees for both visitation and funeral services are encouraged to wear a face covering. Memorials may be directed to Grace Lutheran Church or Alzheimer's Association in Rodney's name. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com

Rodney Milton Drake was born on February 9, 1928 in Muscatine, the son of Theodore and Mabel C. (Zeidler) Drake. Rodney grew up on a farm in Fruitland and attended a one room school house with his brother, Charles and twin sister, Florence. He went on to graduate from Muscatine High School and received his Bachelor Degree from The University of Iowa. Rodney proudly served his country in the United States Army in the finance corps for 17 months during World War II. On April 10, 1953, Rodney was united in marriage to Marilyn Joan Massey in Muscatine. Rodney retired after working many years as a Commodity Buyer for Grain Processing Corporation. He was a very active member of Grace Lutheran Church. He was a member of the Davenport KAABA Shriners, Masonic Lodge, Moose Lodge, Muscatine V.F.W., Muscatine American Legion and the Elks Lodge; where he served as Past Exalted Ruler. He was also very active in the Iowa Republican Party and treasurer and president of the Island Cemetery Association. He enjoyed farming, woodworking, gardening and spending time with his family. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

Rodney will be deeply missed by his children, Craig (Bonnie) Drake of Davenport and Pam (Ron) Houseman of Muscatine; grandchildren, Teresa Johnson, Tonya (Pat) Gingerich, Taura (Joe) Prosek, Tiarr (Dale) Sweere, Ben Houseman, Jesse (Stephanie) Houseman, A.J. (Carley) Houseman, Kaitlyn Drake and Taylor Drake; great-grandchildren, Justin Johnson, Brittany Dalbey, Jackson Gingerich, Janey Gingerich, Tim Prosek, Nick Prosek, Isaac Prosek, Vada Fridley, Jett Fridley, Carter Houseman, Ella Houseman and Harper Houseman and great-great grandchildren, Natalie, Grace, Tyler, Ellie, Adelyn and Stevie.

Rodney was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marilyn in February 2012; great-granddaughter, Shelbe Axline; brother, Charles Drake and twin sister, Florence Valett.

The family would like to thank the staff at Sunnybrook and Lutheran Living for the great care they gave him.