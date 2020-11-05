Rodney Rohde

February 22, 1945-November 2, 2020

MUSCATINE-Rodney Rohde, 75, of Muscatine, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at his home. Private family services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be left to the Muscatine Humane Society in memory of Rodney. The Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine is caring for the family. Sympathy notes may be left at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Rodney S. Rohde was born on February 22, 1945 in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Robert and Patricia (Arey) Rohde. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1965 to 1967. During his service in Vietnam, Rodney earned the Bronze Star. Rodney was united in marriage to Diane Zaehringer on December 13, 1966 in Fruitland. He retired from Gerdau Steel in 2007. Rodney was a member of the DAV, the American Legion #27, the Vietnam Veterans of America and the Parkinsons Group. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, pool, traveling, camping and going to the Muscatine Y. Rodney enjoyed spending time with his wife and had a tremendous love for his daughter, Dana and her husband Mark. He had many beloved pets over the years.

Rodney will be deeply missed by his wife, Diane of Muscatine; daughter, Dana (Mark) McNamee of Wilton; nephew, Rob Miller of Arkansas, several cousins and his grand puppies.

Rodney was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Kathleen Rohde, numerous uncles and his aunts, Helen and Marjorie Arey.