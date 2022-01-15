Roger Noble

November 5, 1940-January 11, 2022

Roger Noble, 81, of Wapello passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at his home. Private graveside services will be held at a later date in Wapello Cemetery. A memorial has been established for the Wapello Fire Department in Roger's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Wapello are caring for Roger's arrangements and his family.

Roger Dale Noble, known to some as Red, was born on November 5, 1940, in Louisa County, the son of Arnold Edward and Vinnie Alberta (Reid) Noble. He was a 1961 graduate of Wapello High School. On December 3, 1962, he was united in marriage to Darlene Zaehringer. Roger retired from HON Industries in 1995. In his retirement years, he worked at the Farmers Elevator and served the City of Wapello for two terms as Mayor and also as a councilman. He took great pride in being born and raised in Wapello and remaining there his entire life. He was always known to lend a helping hand to those in need, whether it was bringing wood to them or helping out with snow removal. Roger served his community for many years as a volunteer fireman with the Wapello Fire Department, joining the Department in 1968. For many years Roger raced stock cars and was known by many as Herman the Clown. In his free time, Roger enjoyed fishing, cutting wood, gardening, going to flea markets, camping, fish fry's with friends and having Sunday School in the garage. Roger's greatest enjoyment was riding around Wapello with his faithful companion at his side, Rodale.

Roger will be deeply missed by his daughters, Perrian Locke of Muscatine, Selena (Kevin) Gerst of Wapello and Roga (Doug) Taylor of Wapello; four grandsons, Aaron, Nick, Jordan and Spencer Locke; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Pauline, Wayne, Patsy, Ruthann and Joyce and his faithful companion, Rodale.

He was preceded in death by his father, Arnold Noble; mother, Vinnie Drayfahl; his wife, Darlene Noble on May 16, 2020 and brother, Dean Noble.