Ron Welk

July 22, 1942-December 15, 2021

Ron Welk passed away peacefully at the Methodist Hospital in Omaha, NE, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at the age of 79 with his two kids, Matt and Mandy, by his side. After struggling with various health complications in recent months, he ultimately succumbed to Covid.

Ron left this earth just before winter, his most dreaded season, and is no doubt now enjoying the sunshine and green fairways of eternity. He is survived by Mary, his wife of 50 years, his son Matt and his wife Ellie and their children Carter and Parker, as well as his daughter Mandy and her husband Sean and their children Lily and Charlotte. Beyond his immediate family, Ron leaves behind an incredible extended family and many dear, life-long friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Paul, not to mention his beloved 4-legged friends, Pepper and Muffy, who were by his side during many trying times in his life. We are confident they are joyfully reconnecting right now.

If you spent time with Ron, you were likely playing golf, cards, or watching sports – but above that, you were sure to be having a great conversation. He loved talking, listening, and learning about all things from life and family, to politics, and of course, sports. But most of all, he relished being around those he loved. His loyalty, honesty, good humor, and sensibility made him a great friend and an even better father. Our hearts ache without him.

His friends and family meant the world to Ron, so we invite you all to celebrate him with us at a celebration of life ceremony that will be held in June 2022 in Muscatine, IA. More details to come.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association here. http://act.alz.org/goto/welk