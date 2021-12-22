Menu
The Muscatine Journal
Ron Welk
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021

Ron Welk

July 22, 1942-December 15, 2021

Ron Welk passed away peacefully at the Methodist Hospital in Omaha, NE, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at the age of 79 with his two kids, Matt and Mandy, by his side. After struggling with various health complications in recent months, he ultimately succumbed to Covid.

Ron left this earth just before winter, his most dreaded season, and is no doubt now enjoying the sunshine and green fairways of eternity. He is survived by Mary, his wife of 50 years, his son Matt and his wife Ellie and their children Carter and Parker, as well as his daughter Mandy and her husband Sean and their children Lily and Charlotte. Beyond his immediate family, Ron leaves behind an incredible extended family and many dear, life-long friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Paul, not to mention his beloved 4-legged friends, Pepper and Muffy, who were by his side during many trying times in his life. We are confident they are joyfully reconnecting right now.

If you spent time with Ron, you were likely playing golf, cards, or watching sports – but above that, you were sure to be having a great conversation. He loved talking, listening, and learning about all things from life and family, to politics, and of course, sports. But most of all, he relished being around those he loved. His loyalty, honesty, good humor, and sensibility made him a great friend and an even better father. Our hearts ache without him.

His friends and family meant the world to Ron, so we invite you all to celebrate him with us at a celebration of life ceremony that will be held in June 2022 in Muscatine, IA. More details to come.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association here. http://act.alz.org/goto/welk


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ron's celebration of life ceremony will be held on May 29, 2022, from 1-4 pm at Geneva in Muscatine, Iowa. We invite all who knew him to come celebrate his life with us.
Mandy (Welk) Hawks
Family
February 28, 2022
Dear Mary and Family. My time in Muscatine was highlighted whenever I encountered Ron, mostly on the golf course. While I was never in Ron's league, or Matt's for that matter, he was always kind and generous with his time. My respect for Ron and the way he conducted himself and his life is one those of us that are left can only hope to attain. Eternal life grant unto him. May his soul and all the souls of the departed rest in God's Loving Peace.
Kevin M. Fitzgerald
Friend
December 28, 2021
Mandy and Matt, We are so sorry to learn of your Dad's passing. We were fortunate to have met he and your Mom through the Snowbird club when we first started going to Destin some 9 years ago. We always looked forward to getting together each January. Your tribute to him in his obituary is so fitting. He gave us quite a challenge in cards, for sure. And I loved biking with your Mom. While his earthly journey is over, we're glad you take comfort in knowing he is happy and at peace in Heaven. Please give your Mom a hug from us. We know she has her struggles too and we will keep her and all your family in our prayers! Thank you so much for responding to my text.
Katie and Jon Oberle, Pittsburgh, PA
December 28, 2021
Matt and Mandy, So sorry to learn of Ron's passing. What a great friend! My wife, Mary, and I moved to Stone Creek neighborhood just a few months after Ron and Mary. We quickly became good friends sharing fun dinners and "game nights" with them and Ernie and Robin Hanus. Enjoyed many rounds of golf with Ron. Once he hit an uncharacteristically poor tee shot that hung up on the edge of a water hazard. I told him to kick it out of there so he could hit it. He said "Nope. I put it there so I have to hit from there". Classy guy! We "Poker buddies" are sure missing Ron on Wednesday afternoons. I know he loved to play and we enjoyed playing with him. Our deepest condolences go out to you guys, Mary and the whole family. Much love and prayers to you all. Mike and Mary Steffen
MIke and Mary Steffen
December 23, 2021
You'll live on in our memories!
Mandy
December 23, 2021
So sorry for your loss, you are in my thoughts and prayers. Pat Woodford a classmate of Mary´s
Pat Woodford
December 23, 2021
Very sad to hear of Ron's passing. I worked with Ron, used to visit with him at the golf course from time to time, and even coordinated a Real Estate transaction with him, class all the way. Our thoughts go out to Mary and the Welk Family. A good man, who undoubtedly has a standing Tee Time above. Much respect and many prayers.
Todd & Sara Stych
Work
December 22, 2021
Sympathy to all Ron's Family. He was a wonderful guy and classmate of my brother Jack 1960 I was '61. Sorry for your loss.
Christine Griffin
Friend
December 22, 2021
So sorry for your loss. May God and memories bring you comfort. Ron was my classmate at MHS 1957-1960.
Grace Steckman
School
December 22, 2021
Sorry to hear about Ron's passing. We were both in the Muscatine High School Class of 1960.
Jack Wilson
School
December 22, 2021
Our deepest condolences to Ron´s family and friends. Rest In Peace, Ron.
John and Cheryl Weaver
December 22, 2021
