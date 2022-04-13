Rosemary Louise Lohman

June 5, 1932-April 12, 2022

MUSCATINE–Rosemary Louise Lohman, 89, of Muscatine, Iowa, passed away on April 12, 2022 (two months shy of her 90th birthday).

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, at First Christian Church. Reverend Alex Kindred will officiate. A private family burial will be held in Greenwood Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, at the church. Memorials may be made to First Christian Church or the Muscatine Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Born in Mason City, Iowa, on June 5, 1932. Rosemary was raised by her loving parents Ivan and Leona Toyne. She graduated from Muscatine High School in 1950 and married George Lohman on March 20, 1954. Before she stayed home to raise her children, she worked at Poole Transfer. She was a devoted member of First Christian Church. Rosemary lived a life full of love, laughter, family, friends, and dogs.

She was survived by her children, Dennis Lohman and his wife Vickie (Evans), Debbie Wieskamp and her husband John, Jay Lohman, Brian Lohman and his wife Carolee (Smith); as well as her grandchildren, Valerie Wieskamp, Natalie (Wieskamp) Wendler, Ashley (Wieskamp) Meincke, John Laeser, Shelby Lohman, Austin Lohman, April Lohman, Taylor Lohman, Hunter Lohman; and six great grandchildren, Cora, Clara, Graham, Harrison, Calvin, and Maverick.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and two infant brothers.