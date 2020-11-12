Ruby G. Telsrow

November 11, 1942-November 9, 2020

DURANT-Ruby G. Telsrow, age 77, of Durant, IA, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Private family services will be held. Burial will take place in the Durant Cemetery, Durant, Iowa. Memorials may be given to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in her memory. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Ruby was born in Muscatine, IA on November 11, 1942, the daughter of Sherman and Georgiana (Kerr) Gerels Sr. She graduated from Muscatine High School. She married Darold H. Telsrow on May 27, 1972 in Durant, IA. He preceded her in death on April 1, 2016.

Ruby cherished raising her children and loved spending time with her family. She later worked as a Custodian for Durant Community Schools for several years. Ruby enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening. She also enjoyed watching Hallmark Movies, listening to classic country music and dancing with her husband, Darold.

Ruby is survived and lovingly remembered by her three daughters; Cindy Ploog of Charlotte, Iowa, Sally Schmidt of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Susan (Kris) Heilmann of West Branch, Iowa; seven stepchildren, Deanna (Jim) Reimers of Davenport, IA, Deborah (Lavern) Cole of Bennett, IA, Duane "Dewey" Telsrow of Wilton, IA, Dale "Browse" Telsrow of Wilton, IA, Donavan (Beth) Telsrow of Moscow, IA, Douglas Telsrow of Maggie Valley, NC and Dennis Telsrow of Bennett, IA; and many grandchildren; and two sisters, Betty Zorn and Leona Gerels, both of Muscatine.

Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Darold; one grandson, JJ Reimers; two brothers, Joe and John; and two sisters, Darlene and Shirley.