Russell John Kruse

January 5, 1940-August 15, 2020

DES MOINES-Russell John Kruse, 80, of Johnston, formerly of West Des Moines, Davenport, and West Liberty, died on August 15, 2020, at the Des Moines VA Medical Center, from natural causes.

Visitation: 2-4 pm, Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Iles Funeral Homes Westover Chapel, 6337 Hickman Road, Des Moines. Graveside Service & Burial: 11 am, Monday, August 24, 2020 at Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery, 3300 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Self-Help International or the Des Moines Gay Men's Chorus. For expanded obituary, visit www.ilesfuneralhomes.com.

Russ was born on January 5, 1940, on a farm near Nichols, to Clarence John and Erdine L. Atkins Kruse. He grew up on the family farm near West Liberty, was graduated from West Liberty Community Schools in 1958, attended one year at Iowa State University, and received an AA degree in Business from Muscatine Community College in 1962.

He married Doris Elizabeth Kemper on July 15, 1962, and they raised three children together in Davenport, where he lived for 34 years. They divorced in 2000, after which he moved to West Des Moines. In 2018, he moved to the Bishop Drumm Retirement Center in Johnston.

Throughout his life, Russ was an involved father and member of his community. He enthusiastically attended all of his children's concerts, games, and other events. He coached his son's Dad's Club softball team for four years, winning the City Title for two years back-to-back, and was a regular volunteer at the Bix 7 finish line. Russ was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church in Davenport, and held many positions in the Iowa United Methodist Men. After moving to West Des Moines in 2000, he joined the Des Moines Gay Men's Chorus, singing with them for 10 years and serving on its board for six. He was also a member of the Walnut Hills United Methodist Church in Urbandale.

Russ worked for 20 years at J.I. Case Company in Bettendorf in production control and shipping. After the farm crisis of the early 80s closed the plant, he became a customer service representative at Midland Press Corporation in Davenport for 10 years, and then was a home equity loan processor for Wells Fargo Bank in West Des Moines, retiring in 2005.

He is survived by daughter Sheila Kruse (Thomas) Boyce, Miami, Florida; sons Todd (Gayle) Kruse, Iowa City; and Kevin (Jennifer) Kruse, Johnston; grandchildren Nicholas, Rachel, Maile, and Shawn Kruse; sister Carol Jean Kruse Rossmann, Ames; brother Jerry Lawrence Kruse, Mt. Vernon; and sister-in-law Christine Marshall Kruse, West Liberty; 16 nieces and nephews; and many grand-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Erdine Kruse; ex-wife, Doris Kruse, brothers Kenneth LeRoy Kruse and Terry Clarence Kruse; and brother-in-law Duane Roy Rossmann.