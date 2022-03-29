Ruth Roberta (Reed) Garrett

March 27, 2022

COLUMBUS JUNCTION-Ruth Roberta (Reed) Garrett, age 94, of Columbus Junction, Iowa, died on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Mercy Hospital, Iowa City. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 1, 2022 at the United Presbyterian Church, Columbus Junction, with a visitation held from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m., prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place in Columbus City Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the United Presbyterian Church in her memory. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Ruth married Ted A. Garrett on March 7, 1946, and together they traveled around the world, multiple times, crisscrossing the United States in their travels. Her military friends knew her as Ruth while family and friends at home knew her as Roberta or "Bert." She was born on April 28, 1927 in Grandview, Iowa and eventually settled in Columbus City, Iowa. Friends and family who would just stop by unannounced for coffee were greeted with a smile and a hug.

In her 60s, a sprained wrist took her to a chiropractor. Questioned as to how she was injured she explained that she had been doing cartwheels in the yard. She was actively involved in her community and the United Presbyterian Church. In her 80s and 90s, she and Ted enjoyed going to the "old folks home" (Colonial Manor) to call Bingo.

She worked briefly as a telephone switchboard operator and aspired to be a nurse but her greatest gift was as a homemaker and mother to her four children Bruce, Brian, Tonya, and Brad.

Her spirit and joy of life lives on with her children, Bruce and Kathy (Phillips) Garrett, Brian and Luann (Staley) Garrett, Tonya (Garrett) and Steve Powers, and Brad and Jane (Norton) Garrett; 7 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

This last trip is a little further, where her mother, Albertina "Alma" (Anderson) Reed, her father Gerald George "Gary" Reed, her younger sisters, Beverly and Geraldine "Gerry" and her brother Gary Eugene "Gene" Reed, will greet her. Also waiting to welcome her are her maternal grandparents Sophia (Nelson) and Albert S. Anderson and her paternal grandparents Ella A. (Allen) and William E. Reed all who preceded her.