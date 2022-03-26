Ruth M. Sturms

September 4, 1934-March 25, 2022

MUSCATINE-Ruth M. Sturms, 87, Muscatine, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, due to complications of a stroke. Ruth passed at her son's home with her family by her side. Services will be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 11:30 A.M. at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services, Muscatine. Interment will be in Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. Following the interment, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Snyder & Hollenbaugh Community Room. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9:30 A.M. until service time at the funeral home. Memorials for Ruth may be directed to the Muscatine Humane Society or American Cancer Society in recognition of Ruth being a breast cancer survivor. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Ruth Miley Shenk was born September 4, 1934 in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Christian James "Crick" and Helen Marie (Griffith) Shenk. She attended Muscatine Schools graduating from Muscatine High School in 1952. Ruth made many lifelong friends during her school years and always looked forward to the "Class of 52" reunions. Ruth was married to her high school sweetheart Donald D. Sturms on May 7, 1953 in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Ruth was employed as a switchboard operator at GPC/Kent Feeds. She also worked as a switchboard operator with several telephone companies retiring from U.S. West Communications in 1993. Ruth then provided childcare for all four of her grandchildren from infancy to school age.

Ruth was a huge Iowa Hawkeye, Chicago Cubs and NASCAR fan. She always enjoyed attending her grandchildren's school and sports activities and liked meeting her fellow telephone retirees for monthly dinners. Ruth enjoyed playing card games, especially SkipBo. She was a fan of Elvis Presley and collected his music and memorabilia. Ruth always decorated her home both inside and out for the holidays and had a large Dept. 56 Snow Village and Halloween Village and was proud of her Holiday Inflatable and Light display on Mulberry. She loved having family gatherings at the holidays and always baked several delicious pies for each occasion.

Ruth will be deeply missed by her children, Tony Sturms of Muscatine, Todd Sturms, and wife, Shelly, of Letts, Dawn Sturms Dodds, and husband, Matt, of Muscatine; grandchildren, Madison (Lucas) Nowak, CJ Sturms, Adam Dodds and Morgan Dodds; her brother, Steve Shenk, sister-in-law, Jean Haller, and brother-in-law, Jim (Barb) Sturms, all of Muscatine and family friend and other son, Mike Snyder of Muscatine.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Donald D. Sturms, on June 17, 2021, her parents, her infant brother, James Shenk, and her brother, Jerry Shenk.