Sandra M. Fortney
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street
Muscatine, IA

Sandra M. Fortney

April 20, 1939-December 25, 2021

MUSCATINE-Sandra M. Fortney, 82, of Muscatine, passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.

A private service was held at First Christian Church in Muscatine with close family. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorials can be made directly to First Christian Church. Online condolences can be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Mrs. Sandra M. Fortney was born on April 20, 1939, in Fairfield, Iowa, to Alva and Arlena Smith Winter. She married Gary Fortney on November 2, 1958, First Christian Church in Fairfield, Iowa.

Sandra began her working career at Stanley Consultants in Muscatine, followed by a longstanding and fruitful career as a real-estate loan officer at First National Bank. She was a faithful, long-time member of First Christian Church in Muscatine, where she was a choir director for many years. Music was her true passion, beginning with her music scholarship to Drake University in Des Moines, to her solo vocalist career at her church, and teaching piano to her grandchildren and other family members. Her family will greatly miss her beautiful soprano voice and piano playing that filled her house with joy and warmth, and will listen to her favorite songs and hymns to look back fondly on time spent with her.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Gary Fortney of Muscatine, three children and four grandchildren; Kathy Fortney-Allbee of Cedarburg, WI, married to Jeffrey Allbee, grandchildren Katie and Molly Allbee-Johnson, Benjamin, and Nicholas Allbee; Julie Atkins of Wilton, IA, married to Jeffrey Atkins, and grandchild Joshua; and Steven Fortney of Muscatine, IA; along with sister, Jane Phillips, of Seattle, WA.

Sandra is preceded in death by her parents.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Dec. 30, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss Gary and family--
Bob and Mary Lemkau
January 4, 2022
As a high school student I came to appreciate Sandy´s voice and dedication to Music at First Christian Church. Sympathy to her family for their loss.
Cary Beatty
January 2, 2022
My sincere sympathy to family and friends of Sandy, I was blessed to know her when I was secretary at First Christian Church in the late 80's. Sandy gave me some time saving computer tips while I was working there. May God comfort you all and remind you of good memories to bring a smiles to your face until you see her again in heaven. Love in Him, Grace Steckman
Grace Steckman
Work
December 30, 2021
