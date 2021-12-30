Sandra M. Fortney

April 20, 1939-December 25, 2021

MUSCATINE-Sandra M. Fortney, 82, of Muscatine, passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.

A private service was held at First Christian Church in Muscatine with close family. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorials can be made directly to First Christian Church.

Mrs. Sandra M. Fortney was born on April 20, 1939, in Fairfield, Iowa, to Alva and Arlena Smith Winter. She married Gary Fortney on November 2, 1958, First Christian Church in Fairfield, Iowa.

Sandra began her working career at Stanley Consultants in Muscatine, followed by a longstanding and fruitful career as a real-estate loan officer at First National Bank. She was a faithful, long-time member of First Christian Church in Muscatine, where she was a choir director for many years. Music was her true passion, beginning with her music scholarship to Drake University in Des Moines, to her solo vocalist career at her church, and teaching piano to her grandchildren and other family members. Her family will greatly miss her beautiful soprano voice and piano playing that filled her house with joy and warmth, and will listen to her favorite songs and hymns to look back fondly on time spent with her.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Gary Fortney of Muscatine, three children and four grandchildren; Kathy Fortney-Allbee of Cedarburg, WI, married to Jeffrey Allbee, grandchildren Katie and Molly Allbee-Johnson, Benjamin, and Nicholas Allbee; Julie Atkins of Wilton, IA, married to Jeffrey Atkins, and grandchild Joshua; and Steven Fortney of Muscatine, IA; along with sister, Jane Phillips, of Seattle, WA.

Sandra is preceded in death by her parents.