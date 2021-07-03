Menu
Sandra Lucile Graham
FUNERAL HOME
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL

Sandra Lucile Graham

October 7, 1934-June 28, 2021

Sandra Lucile Graham, age 86, was surrounded by family as she peacefully completed her earthly journey on June 28, 2021. She was born October 7, 1934 in Muscatine, Iowa to John and Lucile Eis.

Sandra was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She had a vivacious personality and always made people feel welcome. She especially loved her role as 'adopted' mom. Through her compassion, she included so many of her children's friends as if they were her very own. Her supportive and caring nature made all feel as if they were part of her family.

She is the loving & devoted mother of Jill Hopkins (DeWayne Hopkins) of Muscatine, IA; Steven Meerdink (Mark Curtis) of DeKalb, IL; and Jo Meerdink (Carol Dean) of DeKalb, IL. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Fred Graham, previous husband Roger Cooley and step-son Scott Cooley.

All Whom loved her dearly, will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, grace and undying love and caring for them. Most of all, she loved her family and instilled in her children strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

If you choose to honor Sandra, please make a donation to Alzheimer's, ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) or Cancer Organizations.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Jul. 3, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Anderson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jill, we're so sorry to hear of your mom's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. Remember the good times with your mom!
Gary and Carla Meeke
July 8, 2021
Sorry to hear of your mother's passing. Peace and blessings to you jill and your family.
Christine Lorber Miller
Friend
July 3, 2021
My deepest sympathies to Jill, Steve and Jodi on the loss of their wonderful mom. She was a lovely woman who I will remember fondly. Sending love
Jill Higgins
Friend
July 3, 2021
