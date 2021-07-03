Sandra Lucile Graham

October 7, 1934-June 28, 2021

Sandra Lucile Graham, age 86, was surrounded by family as she peacefully completed her earthly journey on June 28, 2021. She was born October 7, 1934 in Muscatine, Iowa to John and Lucile Eis.

Sandra was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She had a vivacious personality and always made people feel welcome. She especially loved her role as 'adopted' mom. Through her compassion, she included so many of her children's friends as if they were her very own. Her supportive and caring nature made all feel as if they were part of her family.

She is the loving & devoted mother of Jill Hopkins (DeWayne Hopkins) of Muscatine, IA; Steven Meerdink (Mark Curtis) of DeKalb, IL; and Jo Meerdink (Carol Dean) of DeKalb, IL. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Fred Graham, previous husband Roger Cooley and step-son Scott Cooley.

All Whom loved her dearly, will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, grace and undying love and caring for them. Most of all, she loved her family and instilled in her children strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

If you choose to honor Sandra, please make a donation to Alzheimer's, ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) or Cancer Organizations.

