Shari Elizabeth Buster Whelan

July 29, 1963-March 17, 2022

Shari Elizabeth Buster Whelan passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022 in Sunland, California. Funeral services will be held at a later date in California, as Shari chose to have her organs donated and to be cremated. Memorials may be submitted to the American Red Cross or to a homeless shelter of your choice. Crippen Mortuary, Santa Clarita, California is in charge of the arrangements.

Shari was born on July 29, 1963, in Ft. Worth, Texas to her natural parents, Annette and Thomas E. "Sonny" Hoke. Shari was adopted by her natural aunt and uncle, Barbara and Larry Buster, of Muscatine, Iowa in January 1966. She married Terry Whelan in Houston, Texas in June 1990. They had four children. Terry and Shari later divorced.

Shari graduated from Muscatine High School in 1981. She also attended the University of Iowa, Muscatine Community College and Faith Baptist Bible College. She graduated from American Institute of Commerce.

Over the years she worked in several clerical positions including medical transcription. She was known to be a very fast typist, as well as having bi-lingual skills. She was also a stay-at-home mother. As a young child she learned to the play violin. When she was older, she played the violin as her talent in the 1983 Miss Muscatine pageant, and she was 4th runner-up in this pageant.

She loved spending time with her children. She enjoyed playing the violin, and she performed with her son, Michael, and the band. Shari enjoyed watching the Iowa Hawkeyes play, Maid-Rites, Wild Cat Den, the ocean and cats.

Shari is survived by her children, Stephen Whelan (Ashley), Amy Whelan (Julie), Michael Whelan, Miriam Cross (Han Zhang). She is also survived by her sisters, Pam Buster and Datha (Greg) Watts, as well as her natural brother, Thomas Dike Hoke, and her half-sister, Tambra Storer.

Shari was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents. Condolences to Amy Whelan, 11046 ½ Otsego St., North Hollywood, CA 91601.